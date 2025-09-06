UFC Paris Results: Imavov Outworks Borralho Through Five Rounds

On Saturday, Sep. 6, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The event featured a battle between top middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Nassourdine Imavov def. Caio Barralho by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:56

Modestas Bukauskas def. Paul Craig by KO (elbow). Round 1, 5:00

Mason Jones def. Bolaji Oki by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:18

Axel Sola def. Rhys McKee by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:02

William Gomis def. Robert Ruchała by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Oumar Sy def. Brendson Ribeiro by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:42

Ante Delija def. Marcin Tybura by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:03

Kauê Fernandes def. Harry Hardwick by TKO (leg kicks). Round 1, 3:21

Sam Patterson def. Trey Waters by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:01

Robert Bryczek def. Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:43

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Gustafsson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:54

Sam Hughes def. Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 1:58