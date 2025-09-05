UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho Preview and Predictions

On Saturday, Sep. 6, the UFC lands back at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, as top middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho lock horns in hopes of earning a title shot against newly crowned champion Khamzat Chimaev. Imavov is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC, and Borralho hasn’t lost since his second pro fight over 10 years ago.

The co-main event features a battle of tough lightweights as French Special Forces soldier Benoit Saint-Denis takes on Borralho’s Fighting Nerds teammate Mauricio Ruffy. Ruffy stands at 3-0 in the UFC, and Saint-Denis got back in the win column in his last fight, after back-to-back losses.

UFC Paris airs live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Andrew Sumian and Matt Petela preview the action in this week’s Toe-toe-Toe.

Nassourdine Imavov is coming off of a victory over former champion Israel Adesanya; can he beat Caio Borralho and earn himself a title shot?

Advertisement



Sumian: Some prolific matchmaking if you ask me. This is a main event worthy of headlining the Accor Arena in Paris, France and should deliver a fun clash of top middleweight contenders. At this moment in time, there are four potential title challengers for the middleweight throne which include the two men in the main event. The other two are Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder that are set to clash on October 18 in Vancouver. One of these four men will earn the next crack at Khamzat Chimaev depending on who is able to pull off the most impressive performance. The question is, who will it be?

When it comes down to level of competition, it is undeniable that Imavov has faced the tougher tests between the two. His last four fights are victories over Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, and Israel Adesanya. Imavov looks smoother and more comfortable every time he has stepped foot in the octagon and this showed in his last performance. After losing round one, the number two ranked Imavov was able to recover and pull off a stunning TKO over the former champion. In most cases, this performance would have led to a title shot regardless, but the middleweight division is simply too stacked at this point in time. If Imavov is able to get past Borralho in impressive fashion, he will be the most deserving challenger to face Chimaev in his first title defense.

My biggest issue with Borralho is the level of competition he has fought. His last four fights are victories over Michael Olekseijczuk, Abusupiyan Magomedov, Paul Craig, and Jared Cannonier. None of these victories scream top tier challenger but he has done his job and defeated every combatant the UFC has put in front of him. There is no doubt that Imavov is the toughest test of Borralho’s career and he will need to be on his A game to get the victory on Saturday.

It is pretty interesting how similar these two guys are when you compare them side by side. One inch difference in height, same reach, and a solid mix of victories via knockout, submission, and decision. They have both shown that they can get the job done wherever the fight takes place and are well rounded combatants. Based on his grappling pedigree, I would suspect Borralho has an advantage in that department but he has certainly taken a liking to striking as of late. Regardless, I think this fight takes place on the feet and these two will go to war. They both know they need to make a statement to earn a title shot and playing it safe will simply not fly here. I think Imavov is the much slicker striker overall and is capable of landing crafty counters and consistent leg kicks. However, Borralho has no fear and will march forward looking to land his own big shots round after round. Despite my love for Borralho, Imavov is my pick. His last victory over Adesanya showed me he has leveled up and is capable of delivering big performances when it matters. Imavov won’t get the finish but he will certainly try too and win a 49-46 decision over the Brazilian.

Petela: There is no question that both of these fighters are peaking and the winner will have a solid claim at being the first title defense for Khamzat Chimaev. They match up well with one another, as they both possess the ability to end fights on the feet or on the mat. I don’t know if this one will stay on the feet the whole time like my colleague predicts, but I sure hope he is correct.

If there are takedown attempts, I’d expect them to come from Nassourdine Imavov as he tries to slow down the ferocious striking of Caio Borralho. The more I think about it the more I think the offensive wrestling of Imavov will be the deciding factor in this contest. A back-and-forth striking affair that comes down to positional dominance and ground strikes as the deciding factor will give Imavov the edge in front of a friendly audience and a post-fight call out of the champion.

The co-main event should be electric; can Benoit Saint-Denis get a second straight win and hand Mauricio Ruffy his first loss since 2019?

Petela: This fight is some of the best possible matchmaking. Benoit Saint-Denis is can’t-miss action, and Mauricio Ruffy might be even more exciting. All due respect to King Green, but this matchup marks a noted step up in competition for Ruffy. He may have lost his biggest fights in the UFC against elite competition, but Saint-Denis wasn’t outclassed against Renato Moicano or Dustin Poirier. That experience will prove to be invaluable this weekend. Both men will want to turn the bout into a high-speed slugfest, and, for a portion of the fight, that is exactly what fans will get. However, having paid for those type of mistakes in the past, Saint-Denis will play it smarter and stay collected during the chaos, rather than overcommit and leave himself vulnerable. He picks his shots in a more calculated fashion than Ruffy this weekend and makes the home crowd roar with a late round TKO. His hopes of title contention are not over yet.

Sumian: I completely understand where my colleague is coming from, and it absolutely makes sense. However, I am going with the surging Ruffy in this bout. We have not seen nearly enough, but I am convinced that Ruffy is a star in the making and is capable of doing great things in the always action packed lightweight division. Ruffy is the looser and craftier fighter on the feet, and he will be able to land something at some point that puts BDS in a world of hurt. Ruffy by second-round TKO.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: Watching Paul Craig compete these days is simply horrific. He has definitely had some incredible moments in the Octagon, but his style and recent losses do not give me much hope for the future. Modestas Bukauskas is on a three-fight winning streak and has looked better and better. We are in for another Paul Craig loss by decision, and I think it is the right time to send him off.

Petela: Rhys McKee. Rarely do you think that a fighter coming off of a win could be on the chopping block but McKee needs a win to stay on the roster. This is his second stint with the promotion, and he lost his first two upon being re-signed. If he falls to 1-3 in his second go round it is probably the end of the road, and he will have to spend the rest of his career fighting on the regional scene.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek. He goes to decision more often than not, but Brad Tavares is always must-watch action. Whether it is showing off his precision striking or his impeccable takedown defense, he always shows off high-level, well-rounded mixed martial arts skills and ability.

Sumian: It is not really a sleeper, but I was probably most excited for the Patricio Pitbull and Losense Keita matchup that will open the main card. Keita is an absolute monster and has dominated in OKTAGON for the last several years. I think he would have brought out the best Pitbull we have seen in a while and give us a show to remember. Unfortunately, Keita missed weight by three pounds, and this fight was scrapped the day of weigh-ins.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Mauricio Ruffy. We are in for a big knockout in impressive fashion. Ruffy’s trajectory is top-tier contender, and it will come sooner than most people think.

Petela: I’ll go the opposite way and say his opponent, Benoit Saint-Denis. I think this one is a barn-burner for a while before BSD takes over and gets a jaw-dropping finish.

Pair this card with…

Petela: French food is typically a little too fancy for a guy like me, but to adjust the old saying: when in Paris, do as the Parisians do. Therefore, I will say find yourself a local cafe that has a solid steak frites to bring back home and watch as you enjoy fights in the daylight.

Sumian: This card has a perfect 9 a.m. PT start, and I will be indulging in some homemade crepes to go with a fantastic fight night card. Crepes, fights, top contenders…what else do you need?

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET) MW: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho Imavov Borralho LW: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy Ruffy Saint-Denis LW: Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones Jones Jones LHW: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig Bukauskas Bukauskas LW: Fares Ziam vs. Kaue Fernandes Ziam Ziam Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET) FW: William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchala Gomis Gomis LHW: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro Sy Sy HW: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija Delija Tybura WW: Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee Sola McKee WW: Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters Patterson Waters MW: Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek Bryczek Tavares WW: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson Fakhretdinov Fakretdinov Women’s StrawW: Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes Hughes Bannon