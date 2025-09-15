Three Martial Arts Styles from Europe

When we talk about martial arts and self-defense systems, we usually mean Eastern martial arts. Unless, of course, we are talking about boxing, in which case we immediately think of cocky black guys and English gentlemen. This is normal, because even after 40 years, nimble Asians and the Europeans and Americans who imitate them still stir the imagination.

But we must restore justice and remember that Europe has its own self-defense systems, which are very effective in use. And even though most of them are based on Eastern martial arts, they still have their own flavor.

Savat (French boxing and kickboxing)

Advertisement



Stories about the peacefulness and combat uselessness of the French should be countered with at least a mention of Napoleon, Alberic Clément, and François Ollon.

To see the fighting spirit of the French people, you need to get to know their martial arts better. Like any normal martial art, the history of savate began in the dark streets of Paris at the end of the 18th century. Inflicting injuries was a favorite pastime of the common people. First, it was a great way to fight boredom. Second, it was a vital skill.

It looked like this: two men would step into a circle and start fighting with their hands and feet. The main feature of savate is minimal nobility and maximum effectiveness.

Not only did they strike the most sensitive areas (shins, knees, groin), but they also wore heavier and stiffer boots for this purpose, preferably with protruding soles and iron heel caps. This is what gave the martial art its name—savat translates as “old shoe.”

The most stylish gambling games here – 88 Frenzy Fortune

Bartitsu

In 1901, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle published another book in the “Return of Sherlock Holmes” series, entitled “The Empty House.” In it, Sherlock Holmes admits that he knows the secrets of a remarkable martial art for true gentlemen called “Bartytsu.”

It is quite clear that he was referring to Bartitsu, a martial art that was extremely popular at the beginning of the last century. Remember the brilliant Soviet film adaptation of the detective’s adventures, namely the scene of the duel between Holmes and Moriarty at Reichenbach Falls.

Well, those tenacious, groaning pirouettes performed by Vasily Livanov and Viktor Evgrafov have little in common with baritsu.

In those years, it was not possible to obtain reliable information, so the techniques were invented by the stage directors almost from scratch. And in England itself, martial arts had long been forgotten at that time. Until 2002, it was mentioned exclusively as the favorite fighting style of Dr. Watson’s friend. And in vain. It is an excellent martial art, developed by a gentleman for gentlemen.

German Jiu-Jitsu

This type of self-defense does not have such an interesting history. Moreover, it is less than 50 years old. And the worst thing is that it is nothing more than a symbiosis of various Eastern martial arts techniques.

This is because in 1969, several leading German masters of other martial arts — jiu-jitsu, judo, karate, and aikido—were tasked by the German Ministry of the Interior with developing a system that would be effective in terms of self-defense and meet the needs of the police, customs, the Ministry of Justice, and the Bundeswehr.

In short, it was their own variation of sambo, which is effective and popular in our region. This system is focused exclusively on self-defense and is based on the principle of repelling an attack. Practitioners are taught techniques for moving and falling, how to work on the ground, how to defend themselves against strikes and grabs, how to strike with their hands and feet, throwing techniques, and painful holds on joints and other sensitive areas. Plus, how to choke, defend themselves against armed villains, and then finish them off with their own weapons.