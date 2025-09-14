SENSHI 28 Results: Agdeve Wins Heavyweight Grand Prix

The Germany-based Turkish fighter Samed Agdeve is the first SENSHI Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion. The former WAKO World Cup 2023 Champion, WAKO World Champion 2022 and WAKO European Champion 2021 won the belt after 2 Ko and 1 unanimous decision victories at SENSHI 28 in Varna, Bulgaria. A big success also for the young but ambitious Bulgarian promotion that proved to be able to present a great show to the fans from all over the world.

The event was streamed worldwide for free and is still available on the SENSHI YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xddjMRG8BuscGa768Cng

SENSHI 28 WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT GRAND PRIX

VARNA, 13 SEPTEMBER 2025, RESULTS

Fight №1 – SENSHI Grand Prix Qualification Bout

Rhys Brudenell (England) def Francesko Xhaja (Albania/Italy) by TKO

Fight №2 – SENSHI Grand Prix Qualification Bout

Bruno Chaves (Brazil) def Thomas Bridgewater (Netherlands) split decision

Fight №3 – SENSHI Grand Prix Qualification Bout

Samed Agdeve (Turkey) def Ali Badawi (Lebanon) by KO

Fight №4 – SENSHI Grand Prix Qualification Bout

Gerardo Atti (Germany) def Hamza Ourahou (Morocco) by TKO

Fight №5 – SENSHI Grand Prix Reserve Bout

Dexter Suisse (Netherlands) def Marius Munteanu (Romania) by KO

Fight №6 – KWU FULL CONTACT -75 kg

Petros Natan de Freitas (Brazil) def Konstantin Stoykov (Bulgaria) Unanimous decision

Fight №7 – SENSHI Grand Prix Semifinal

Rhys Brudenell (England) def Bruno Chaves (Brazil) Unanimous decision

Fight №8 – SENSHI Grand Prix Semifinal

Samed Agdeve (Turkey) def Gerardo Atti (Germany) by KO

Fight №9 – KWU FULL CONTACT -70 kg

Marian Lapușneanu (Romania) def Maxence Vignais (France) Unanimous decision

Fight №10 – KWU MMA RULES -95 kg

Miguel Porto (Brazil) def Valeri Atanasov (Bulgaria) by KO

Fight №11 – SENSHI Grand Prix FINAL

Samed Agdeve (Turkey) def Rhys Brudenell (England) Unanimous decision