Ranking Paddy Pimblett’s Most Likely Next Opponent

Paddy Pimblett’s rise to stardom has taken the UFC lightweight division by storm. The brash Brit came in for scathing criticism when he was awarded a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon back in December 2022, but in the two-and-a-half years since then, he has left nothing to chance. Dominant victories against a David Goggins-rained Tony Ferguson and King Green certainly changed public perception. Still, it was his most recent triumph that officially announced his emergence as a genuine contender.

At UFC 314 in April, the Miami night crackled with anticipation as Paddy “The Baddy” approached the Octagon for arguably his biggest challenge yet: former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler. But anyone thinking that the scouser would wilt under pressure was made to think again. The Liverpool native dominated his American rival for three rounds, and by the time he put Chandler away in the third via TKO, the lightweight division had a new force to fear.

Paddy Pimblett when Michael Chandler said he was gonna knock him out #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/YoAUAWsJHI — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) April 13, 2025

With the victory, Pimblett improved his UFC record to a pristine 7-0, and in dispatching Chandler—a former Bellator king and perennial top contender—he left little room for doubt: this is no sideshow, no viral sensation. This is a man on the march, his hype now hard currency among the 155-pound elite. So, what comes next in the gauntlet-like 155-pound division? Let’s take a look.

Ilia Topuria

Some rivalries are manufactured. This one, though, is as real as a punch to the face. The animosity between Pimblett and new lightweight king Ilia Topuria dates back to London in 2022—a war of words that very nearly escalated both at a press conference and then behind the scenes in a hotel lobby. Since then, however, El Matador’s star has skyrocketed, while Pimblett hasn’t quite yet managed to reach superstardom.

Since that fateful weekend in the Big Smoke, Topuria has gone from strength to strength, knocking out all-time greats Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway to become the featherweight champion, before moving up in weight and finishing Charles Oliveira to become a two-weight world champion. The Georgian-Spanish prodigy is unbeaten and arguably one of the UFC’s biggest stars, but it’s clear who he wants to fight next: Islam Makhachev.

The Dagestani wrestling ace, however, has other ideas. He, too, has moved up in weight – specifically to welterweight – and he is campaigning for a fight with the 170-pound champion Jack Della Maddalena. Even though a bout between the two hasn’t yet been confirmed, online betting sites are already taking bets on the prospective matchup, suggesting that a deal between the two is surely close. The popular Bovada site has Makhachev listed as a -320 betting favorite for a potential welterweight title fight, and that could leave Topuria looking for different options should it come to fruition.

Step up, Pimblett. The scouser entered the Octagon at the end of Topuria’s triumph against Oliveira in a bid to guarantee a shot for the gold. Dana White has played the cautious conductor thus far, reluctant to pull the trigger until Pimblett beats a top-five contender. Still, the UFC ecosystem runs on heat, and the Pimblett-Topuria feud is generating critical mass.

A title fight? Perhaps a fraction premature. But the gravitational pull is real, and it wouldn’t be a shocker to see Topuria defend his title against Pimblett next.

Arman Tsarukyan

If Pimblett wants to prove, beyond viral bravado, that he belongs among the lightweight division’s inner circle, Arman Tsarukyan is the gatekeeper. The Armenian is considered by many to be the true number one contender; however, after pulling out of his scheduled title matchup against former champion Makhachev on short notice, Dana White is unwilling to give him an immediate title shot until he reels off one more victory.

Tsarukyan hasn’t been in the Octagon since edging Charles Oliveira in a razor-close contest at UFC 300 last April, and the timing for his next clash certainly suits Pimblett, who craves validation against a name with both ranking and skill credibility. Yet, the numbers paint a daunting scenario for the Brit: Tsarukyan averages over 3.5 takedowns per 15 minutes, with control time that suffocates even the best opponents. Yet it’s in the chaos—scrambles and reversals—where Pimblett crafts danger, boasting a submission arsenal that has left half his UFC foes tapping.

For Pimblett, a victory here would end every lingering complaint about “soft matchmaking.” For Tsarukyan, Pimblett represents a marquee, big-audience win to erase the bad blood with the UFC overlords and rubber-stamp his credentials as the next in line for a shot at El Matador.

Justin Gaethje

Strip away the titles, and some fighters remain must-see television. Justin Gaethje is MMA’s Mozart of mayhem, a man who turns violence into artistry. With 19 knockouts decorating a tapestry of “Fight of the Night” bonuses, few fighters bring guaranteed carnage like the brutal American. With Paddy the Baddy recently defeating striking veterans such as both Ferguson and Chandler, Gaethje seems a promising opponent, and UFC brass may well feel that “The Highlight” is the perfect foil for Liverpool’s favorite son.

Imagine Gaethje stepping into a raucous English arena, Pimblett’s home field, with the crowd reaching fever pitch. The stage could be set for a spectacle rivaling the loudest nights in UFC history.

The intrigue is not just aesthetic. Stylistically, Gaethje poses burning questions for Pimblett. The former interim champ’s leg kicks maim, and his ever-improving takedown defense short-circuits most grappling attacks. Can Pimblett weather the onslaught, negotiate range, and drag Gaethje into deep waters on the mat? Or does Gaethje’s volume and pressure crack the Scouser’s composure? Either way, a clash between the two would be a can’t-miss.