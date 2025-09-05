ONE Fight Night 35’s Natalie Salcedo: The Journey from Kansas to ‘I Need Money for a Baby’

The proverbial fork in the road is usually a defining moment in a preson’s life, and when it happens, if at all, can vary widely from one person to the next. Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and professional MMA fighter Natalie Salcedo wasn’t thinking about the fight life when she was growing up in Junction City, Kansas, but the winding road of life got her to where she is today.

Growing up in a smaller Midwestern town, Salcedo was not highly exposed to fighting as a kid, and she very much lived the life one would expect from that part of the country.

“In hindsight, it was actually really nice,” Salcedo told Combat Press. “But, you know, as a kid, it’s like, ‘there’s nothing here in this town.’ I grew up in a pretty small town. I think, at the time, they had like maybe like 20,000 people. And so, it was a lot of just, like, driving around, you go hang out in this random field and, maybe, like, make a bonfire, go to the lake. In hindsight, actually, I think it was a really cool way to grow up, especially as a teenager. But while it was happening, I’m like, ‘there’s nothing to do here.’”

In Junction City, Salcedo did not participate in sports much either. She did a little Taekwondo, some track, and one season of swim team in high school, but that was about it. She was a lot more focused on working and making money.

“I went to college, while also working,” Salcedo said. “Working had always been really what I did primarily, and I kind of did college part time, so that I feel like I could support myself. I was always very independent. Like, I love my parents. They’re great. But like, even as an 18-year-old, I was ready to move out. Like, I wanted my own space and my own independence. So, I worked primarily and then went to school. I kind of bounced around a little bit while figuring out what to do, but I ended up getting my Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University online and then I recently finished my Master’s.”

Salcedo got her Bachelor’s degree in psychology and her Master’s in sports psychology. However, neither of those are her current career path. In Aug. 2014, she moved to Colorado, and that is not only where she started getting serious about martial arts, but also where she met her husband, U.S. Army veteran Ben Westrich, with whom she now co-owns Warrior Fitness Center in Colorado Springs.

“I would say I meaningfully started training when I moved to Colorado, “ Salcedo said. “At that time, I had done one fight. I actually had like one amateur fight at that point, but it was really not something I was like meaningfully doing. It was very much recreational. And when I moved to Colorado, I started doing jiu-jitsu. I didn’t have like any aspirations to be a professional fighter. I was just trying to do something productive and positive with my time. You know, I wanted to be in shape. I wanted to be healthy. I wanted to like, you know, stop partying and doing things 22-year-old people do. So then, I started training and little by little, I started becoming a little bit more like obsessive with it.

“I think it honestly had a lot to do with the culture of the gym. Ben was still in the Army, and the gym was full of competitors. It was a very healthy culture. It was very much competition oriented. Everybody trained MMA. Everybody competed in MMA, jiu-jitsu, did Muay Thai and they really use it. It also had to do with the fact that a lot of the people at the time that trained there were also in the military. So, they had this very like warrior culture about them. I kind of like slowly started absorbing that. And, when I saw that everybody else was competing, I was like, ‘I want to do this too. I want to fit in.’ I became more and more interested in it, and I started competing in jiu-jitsu. I had already taken a few Muay Thai fights at the time. And so, it kind of just made sense. Like, that was the next profession.”

From Mar. 2017 to Nov. 2019, Salcedo had racked up a 5-0 amateur record on the local circuit with three submissions, one knockout and one decision. Then, in 2021, she and her husband moved to the Los Angeles area so he could complete a Doctoral degree at University of California-Irvine. Salcedo was looking for gyms to train at, and, after trying out one gym for a few months, she landed at Classic Fight Team under the tutelage of head coach Tyler Wombles, while one of her husband’s black belts was holding down the fort at Warrior Fitness Center back home.

“[Classic Fight Team] just had like a really good reputation,” said Salcedo. “I tried it, and I really liked it. I really like the coach. I like all the training partners there. And, it kind of just quickly became home.”

Salcedo finally made her pro debut at Invicta FC 44 in Aug. 2021, where she scored a unanimous decision win. Then, in 2014, she picked up two submission wins in a row to being her combined amateur and pro record to 8-0. So, how does a woman in her ealry 30’s stay so successful as a professional fighter?

“My jiu-jitsu,” Salcedo quickly fired back with a laugh. “Seriously, though, I do think that my jiu-jitsu has carried me through a lot. It’s something that I’ve really dedicated a lot of time to, and I’ve been able to impose in a lot of my fights and really control where I want the fight to go. Even if I end up on bottom. Twice, I have just like fallen over in a fight. Like, I try to sweep somebody, and I’m on bottom now, but was able to hunt subs from there.

“I think a lot of it, really though, has to come from the fact that I’ve I spent a lot of time competing in things outside of MMA. You know, I don’t I don’t have a spotless Muay Thai record, and I don’t have a spotless jiu-jitsu record. I’ve been doing those things way longer than I’ve been doing MMA. And, I’ve competed in those certainly a lot more than I have MMA fights. Those have taught me a lot of really good lessons that I’ve been able to then carry over into MMA. The MMA fights are, in my opinion, for my career and, and probably for a lot of people that what kind of matters more. Like, everything else is training for that MMA fight. And, I’ve had a lot of that training. I’ve had a lot of that competition experience. I can’t even tell you how many jiu-jitsu matches I’ve had between tournaments, super fights, and all this stuff. I’ve had way more Muay Thai fights than I’ve had MMA.”

After Salcedo’s husband graduated in California, the couple moved back to Colorado Springs. She hadn’t fought since May 2024, because she had to pull out of an Invicta fight in December due to some retinal tears that would not allow her to pass her medicals. Then, in Apr. 2025, the next opportunity came calling, as she was signed to ONE Championship.

“It was definitely something I had my eye on,” Salcedo explained. “It was kind of something that’s been a little bit in the works and in talks. Tyler Wombles has quite a few fighters that are signed with ONE. So, he’s been putting my put my name in their ear, and it’s something that I’ve been aspiring to for a long time. If ONE Championship has the best atomweights in the world, there’s not really anywhere else to go. Not only that, but these are like the best fighters. They’re all really talented. This has been where I’ve been wanting to end up since I started fighting.”

For Salcedo’s ONE debut, she will be taking on Argentina’s Macarena Aragon. The 23-year-old is 4-2 as a pro, and 1-2 under the ONE banner. While two of her wins were by submission, her two ONE losses were also by submission. Salcedo feels like this is a good match-up for her next fight.

“I think she’s going to be a great opponent, Salcedo explained. “I think that it’s a really good fight for me. You know, she has a really good judo repertoire. She’s someone that’s been kind of seasoned, and I think that we’ll have a really great fight. I think that, for her, there’s only so many ways that she can really win this fight. I think that she has less tools than I do. Or, like I said, I’ve just fallen over in fights. I spent the entire second round with Katie Perez on bottom and won that round. I know that I could be dangerous anywhere. And, I don’t know that that’s necessarily true for her. But, I also know that it’s a good fight. She’s someone that’s going to push me and challenge me.”

Outside of training, Salcedo and her husband have a whopping five dogs – three Doberman pinschers, a greyhound, and a beagle. The male Doberman is the one who’s typically in charge, and the greyhound is the one that needs a little extra TLC. That being said, the couple has yet to have any children, but that may be in the works, depending on the outcome of the fight.

“I would like to [have kids],” Salcedo elaborated. “I have also, in all seriousness, considered just paying for a surrogate, so I can do both. I was telling Ben, if I get like a highlight-reel finish, I’m going to be like, ‘So, what about that $50,000, because I need money for a baby.’”

Regardless of the result of the fight, and potential ensuing bonus, Salcedo plans to put on a show at ONE Fight Night 35.

“It’s going to be entertaining,” Salcedo said. “I put in a really hard pace, and I keep the action going. I come forward a lot, you know? It’s definitely something that I do think is going to be entertaining for anybody to watch. If you if you enjoy fighting or are someone who follows MMA, it’s something that you want to see.”

ONE Fight Night 35 airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET.