ONE Fight Night 35’s Adrian Lee: ‘Grappling in MMA is a Very Different Game’

If there is one thing a person can expect from Adrian Lee, he will 100-percent be having pizza after he fights. That’s a bet worth placing money on. The 19-year-old, nicknamed “The Phenom” loves the simple pepperoni pizza, but he also likes the controversial pineapple pizza topping, which, in this day and age, can be enough to start a fight.

In all seriousness, Lee probably doesn’t know whether or not his last opponent, Takeharu Ogawa, likes pineapple on his pizza or not. But, that didn’t stop Lee from scoring a first-round anaconda choke at ONE 172 to pick up his third pro win, all of which have been inside ONE Championship. Lee, who trains out of Prodigy Training Center with his brother, and two-division ONE champion, Christian was happy with that win.

“That fight, it was really amazing,” Lee told Combat Press. “You know, I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better way. I just executed my game plan, but I was really surprised and happy with myself that I could get it done so fast.”

So far, Lee is 3-0 with three submissions, all before the midpoints of those fights. At this point in his career, even those his prior opponents’ combined records were only 6-0 prior to the fights, it’s hard to see what could slow him down.

“It will take a lot to trip me up,” Lee said. “The things we do in training, nothing’s worse than that. You know, nothing can compare to my training. [If you want to know how to beat me], I would say you shouldn’t take that fight because I don’t see anyone beating me right now.”

While his confidence is high, and he has looked fantastic in his young career thus far, there is always room for improvement.

“I’d say definitely after my first two fights, there are things I could have worked on, and I did work on and improve,” said Lee. “But, I think the last fight went pretty flawlessly, and there wasn’t too much to work on after that. It was just to keep training and keep building on my skills.”

Like most professional fighters, Lee, who is young, single and living on his own, spends the majority of his days training. And, when he’s not training, his life is relatively boring.

“I always think that, you know, the best cardio you can do is the cardio that is your sport, Lee explained. “You know, I think that most of my cardio comes from just straight MMA training, and, you know, I get all the cardio I need from the MMA training.

“I’m in the gym for like about half the day, I’d say, since I’m, you know, there in the morning, back in the afternoon and evening. But when I’m at home, I usually relax, take a nap maybe and watch some shows.”

Focus and hard work is what it takes to forge a great fighter, and that will be more than necessary in his next fight. For his fourth pro bout, Lee will have, arguably, the toughest test of his career, when he faces Tye Ruotolo.

As one half of the Ruotolo twins, Tye will be making his pro MMA debut, after already winning an IBJJF World Championship in 2022, as well as securing and defending the ONE welterweight submission grappling title in 2023 and 2024, respectively. His brother Kade won an ADCC World Championship in 2022, before moving to ONE Championship, where he won the lightweight submission grappling title before moving to MMA where he is now 3-0 with three first-round submissions. Tye will be looking to make his move into MMA against Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sep. 5.

“I know that Tye Ruotolo is a very accomplished grappler, you know, and he’s had a lot of accolades and a lot of success in the jiu-jitsu scene,” Lee admitted. “But I think that this is a very bad idea for him calling me out for his first pro fight. And, you know, I was really excited. At first, I was confused. I was like, this is a horrible matchup for him, but you know, I’m excited. It’s going to be a good one.

“For me, I don’t really let anything external affect me. For me, when I get into training, it’s just my game plan and what I plan on doing.”

Lee does not envision the bout against Ruotolo going the distance. Obviously, he expects the world champion grappler to try to implement his game plan, but Lee is no slouch in the grappling department either. He comes from a well-known family of submission grapplers, and also has a wrestling background. He is more than confident in his own skill set.

“Definitely grappling in MMA is a very different game,” Lee elaborated. “Even in MMA, the grappling isn’t the same. The MMA jiu-jitsu, you know, there’s a lot of things different with it.

“I plan on finishing him by any means necessary – whatever comes first. Whether it be knockout or submission, I always take whatever comes first. You know, if the knockout presents itself, I’ll knock him out. If it’s submitting Tye, yeah. Granted, you’re a little greasier when you’re fighting – not meaning you’re greasing, but just, in general. You’re not even wearing like a rash guard or anything. Guys get sweaty pretty quickly.”

The Lee family has already created a fighting legacy, and one that is built around the individual accomplishments of each member. That being said, this is a rather big legacy fight for the teenager, as it is the biggest name he will have fought to date, and he is already an accomplished grappler, even though Ruotolo is only 22 years old himself.

“I think that, you know, it’s a great early-on legacy fight for me, because he’s a big name in the jiu-jitsu community. I’m planning on just taking his momentum and using it to build myself. I plan on getting it done in the first round.”

If one thing is for certain, Lee will be enjoying a nice pepperoni pizza after a win over Ruotolo. And, if he wants to put pineapple on it and anyone has a problem with that, they can take it up with him.

One Fight Night 35 airs live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET.