OKTAGON 76 Results: Weichel, Vosgröne Earn Big Victories

On Saturday, September 20, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 76, live from Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. The event featured hometown hero Daniel Weichel in the main event, who was making his 58th trip to the cage. He faced Abou Tounkara.

Weichel, who came out of retirement for this fight, took the bout by unanimous decision to give him win number 43 on his career. The 40 year-old last appeared in Bellator MMA, a promotion he went 11-7 in.

In the main event viral sensation Frederic Vosgröne beat up Fabio Moraes and earned a first round rear naked choke submission win. Vosgröne is now 5-0 as a pro. It won’t be too long until a big promotion tries to capitalize on his unique look and style.

Denis Frimpong was a big winner at this event, too. He had to put up with Peter Gabal’s ping pong antics at the pre-fight press conference. In the cage, he shut him up and scored a third round TKO.

Alina Dalaslan got one of the more sensational stoppages on the night. She knocked Clara Ricignuolo down and then pounded her out for a second round TKO.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Daniel Weichel def. Abou Tounkara by unanimous decision

Frederic Vosgröne def. Fabio Moraes by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:15

Attila Korkmaz def. David Tonatiuh Crol by unanimous decision

Denis Frimpong def. Peter Gabal by TKO (strikes from mount). Round 3, 1:42

Alina Dalaslan def. Clara Ricignuolo by TKO (spinning back elbow). Round 2, 4:45

Fedor Duric def. Petru Buzdugan by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:58

Hafeni Nafuka def. Kevin Enz by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:28

James Hendin def. Ayton De Paepe by unanimous decision

Raul Lemberanskij def. Jose Zarauz by unanimous decision

David Hošek def. Georg Bilogrevic by unanimous decision Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 76 Video Highlights

Daniel Weichel 🇩🇪 did it in Frankfurt.



After 57 professional fights, he finally got his moment to compete in his hometown and headline OKTAGON 76.



He’ll go down as one of the trailblazers for MMA in Germany!



Watch event replay👇🏼

🔗 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x pic.twitter.com/WTi9KKhTJR — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 21, 2025

🇮🇪 ‘The Menace’ strikes 🇮🇪



Denis Frimpong defeated Peter Gabal by third round TKO at OKTAGON 76 last night.



He’s now won five in a row and has stopped his last two opponents.



What should be next for him in the lightweight division? pic.twitter.com/4bxHG05nRw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 21, 2025

Frederik Vosgröne gets the sub in the 1st. Moves to 5-0 with 5 finishes. @OktagonOfficial



Some run Paddy Lesnar is on 👏 pic.twitter.com/9NyAViQ76G — Uncrowned (@uncrownedcombat) September 20, 2025

🌪️ SPINNING ELBOW!



Alina Dalaslan 🇩🇪 defeats Clara Ricignuolo by knockout in round two!



That’s her third victory and third win by T/KO!



Germany have an absolute superstar on their hands! #OKTAGON76



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/vApgxINaX2 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 20, 2025

🔒 Back on track!



Hafeni Nafuka 🇩🇪 submitted Kevin Enz in the first round to get back in the win column #OKTAGON76



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/tJKVq2Bwts — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 20, 2025