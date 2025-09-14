OKTAGON 75 Results: Dvorak Scores KO in OKTAGON Debut

On Saturday, September 13, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 75, live from ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. The event featured a featherweight fight in the main event with Albania’s Gjoni Palokaj meeting Czechia’s Jakub Batfalsky in the main event.

And it was Palokaj who would get the nod in this one, earning the unanimous decision. That moves Palokaj’s pro record to 12-3 and gives him a shot at getting into the conversation for a title shot. The belt is currently vacant after Losene Kieita abdicated his title to pursue a fight with Patricio Pitbull at UFC Paris… that didn’t work out well for him.

In the co-main event Bulgarian heavyweight Lazar Todev got a unanimous decision win over former UFC fighter Luis Henrique Barbosa.

Advertisement



Two other former UFC fighters got big wins on the night. David Dvorak sparked out Mohammed Walid with a first round KO. And Khalid Taha got a third round KO over Edgar Delgado.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Gjoni Palokaj def. Jakub Batfalsky by unanimous decision

Lazar Todev def Luis Henrique Barbosa by unanimous decision

David Dvorak def. Mohammed Walid by KO (overhand right). Round 1, 3:56

Khalid Taha def. Edgar Delgado by KO (right hook). Round 3, 0:38

Emilio Quissua def. Mateusz Strzelczyk by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:03

Mochamed Machaev def. Wanderley Junior by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 2, 4:37

Hugo Vach def. Moritz Merten by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 1, 5:00

Lukáš Eliáš def. Emir-Can Al by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:35

Henrique Madureira def. Nikolaos Serbezis by KO (right cross). Round 1, 2:34

Jixie Molapo def. Finn Griessmann by unanimous decision Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 75 Video Highlights

🎥 ALTERNATE ANGLE!



David Dvořák 🇨🇿 is back and he wants the flyweight belt #OKTAGON75



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/HFlha22Wdn — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 13, 2025

💥 Statement sent!



David Dvořák 🇨🇿 did exactly what he said he was going to do, delivering a message to all flyweights by finishing Walid.



Has been done enough to earn a title shot? #OKTAGON75



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL pic.twitter.com/EvtmnHtrCL — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 13, 2025

🧨 WHAT A KNOCKOUT!



Khalid Taha 🇩🇪 lands a crushing finish on Jimenez in the third round.



He has some power for a featherweight! #OKTAGON75



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/Vy0HqZUKov — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 13, 2025

🚀 Featherweight division on notice!



Mago Machaev 🇦🇹 finishes Wanderley Junior by TKO in the second round as part of a dominant display! #OKTAGON75



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/xgee951BM6 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) September 13, 2025