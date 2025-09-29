LFA 218 Results and Video: Nascimento Retains Interim Strap

On Saturday, Sep. 27, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 218 live from Tenerife Sports Pavilion in Santiago Martin, Spain. The main event had Jefferson Nascimento vs. Baysangur Makaev for Nasicmento’s interim LFA lightweight title.

And it was Nascimento who defended the interim strap, with a convincing unanimous decision. Nascimento is now 12-0 (5-0 in LFA).

In the co-main event Lucas Almeida scored a first round submission over Walter Cogliandro. The card also had a spinning back kick KO courtesy of Daniel Holt. Holt moved to 4-0 with that win over Oscar Mendez. There was also a rare north south choke submission with Ole Hetleflat finishing Joan Rodriguez.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jefferson Nascimento def. Baysangur Makaev by unanimous decision – for interim lightweight championship

Lucas Almeida def. Walter Cogliandro by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:01

Alvi Dasuyev def. Danil Prikaza by TKO (flying kick and ground punches). Round 3, 2:56

Gocha Shainidze def. Magomed Nazurov by split decision

Guilherme Soares def. Robin Roos by unanimous decision

Daniel Holt def. Oscar Mendez by TKO (spinning back kick and ground punches). Round 1, 2:49

Reda Abdellaoui def. Alexandre Carole by TKO (elbows from top position). Round 2, 0:36

Gheorghe Grozav def. Santhiago Paiva by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:33

Malick Badiane def. Bruno Suzano by TKO (hammerfists from mount). Round 1, 1:00

Ole Hetleflåt def. Joan Rodriguez by submission (north south choke). Round 1, 3:13



LFA 218 Video Highlights

AND STILL 🏆



Jefferson Nascimento retains the Interim Lightweight Championship at #LFA218! pic.twitter.com/tfjEkLmp2c — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 27, 2025

SPINNING KICK KO 🤯



Daniel Holt gets the first round stoppage in his LFA debut!



[ #LFA218 is LIVE on UFC Fight Pass Now ] pic.twitter.com/bfS9D9XxqA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 27, 2025

What a PACE 🙌



Reda Abdellaoui gets the TKO early in the second at #LFA218!



[ LIVE on UFC Fight Pass Now ] pic.twitter.com/9NP4cbTbu7 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 27, 2025