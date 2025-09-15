LFA 217 Results and Video: Gable Steveson Delivers TKO In MMA Debut

On Friday, Sep. 12, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 217 live from Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. The main event had the undefeated Mitchell McKee meeting the veteran Pedro Nobre.

And it was the youngster who got the victory in this one. Mitchell’s striking was too much for the Brazilian. He lit him up and put him down in the second round with some blistering hooks. McKee moves to 10-0.

In the co-main event college wrestling star Gable Steveson did the expected in totally trouncing Braden Peterson in his MMA debut. Steveson, fighting in his home state of Minnesota, got the takedown immediately in this fight and then pounded out the journeyman for his first or potentially many wins inside the cage.

Also on the card Cheyanne Bowers scored another submission win, this time getting Martiza Sanchez with a rear naked choke.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mitchell McKee def. Pedro Nobre by TKO (right hook and left hook). Round 2, 3:02

Gable Steveson def. Braden Peterson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:38

Cheyanne Bowers def. Martiza Sanchez by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:30

Nikita Kulshin def. Bobby Lee by unanimous decision

Christian Turner def. Joey Hart by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 3:51

Santos Verdinez def. Alex Coover by unanimous decision

Mackenzie Stiller def. Cristina Brador by submission (bulldog choke). Round 1, 4:33

Glendal Whitney def. Isaiah Pinson by TKO (punches from back mount). Round 1, 0:55

Kelton Sneve def. David McKinney by submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:03

Ezayah Gomez def. Adam Poulin by unanimous decision

Mitchell Wilson def. Alex Alejandre by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:30

Tyree Overton def. Eli Pokorney by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:29

Xavier Judge def. Thomas Nabity by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 0:28

Clay Larsen def. Luke Powers by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:00

LFA 217 Video Highlights

WHAT AN EXCHANGE!! MITCH MCKEE GETS THE KO VICTORY IN ROUND 2 🤯🤯 #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/2FJ4ozyMwj — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



WHAT A START TO HIS CAREER 🔥 #LFA217 @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/cN1zffVCU3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

Chey Bowers is RELENTLESS on the ground 💪 #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/3FRGK0wttx — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

Christian Turner hits the gilly and moves to 9-2 🙌 #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/lQDoWlbZ2F — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

Mackenzie Stiller gets the bulldog choke in the first round 🐶 #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/KXFjsrnWcy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025