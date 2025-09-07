LFA 216 Results: Bertolso Submits Silva to Earn Gold

On Friday, Sep. 5, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 216 live from MusiVA in Cuiaba, Mato Grosso, Brazil. The stacked card featured a LFA strawweight title fight in the main event, with champion Lany Silva meeting the challenger Aieza Bertolso

And it was the challenger, Bertolso, who came out on top. Bertolso, who was fighting in her home state, used her BJJ to control the champ and earn an armbar finish in the second round. The win increased the 24 year-old’s perfect record to 7-0. She’s fought her whole pro career in LFA and is a former IMMAF champ. She’s a name worth remembering.

In the co-main Marcelo Marques remained undefeated, pushing his record to 12-0, with a unanimous decision win over Felipe Oliveira.

Also on the card, Fighting Nerd Natalia Alves might have earned the next shot at the new strawweight champ with a first round submission over Aleksandra Savicheva.

Alves teammate Neto Lopes also won. He moved to 5-0 with a spinning backfist win over Thiago Oliveira.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Aieza Bertolso def. Lany Silva by submission (armbar). Round 2, 4:14

Marcelo Marques def. Felipe Oliveira by unanimous decision

Natalia Alves def. Aleksandra Savicheva by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:28

Rafael Pereira def. Felipe Pereira by unanimous decision

Douglas da Lapa def. Jonathan Elias by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:43

Daniel Araújo def. Thomas Bryan by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:28

Eduardo Dutra def. Jeferson dos Santos by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 1:53

Levi Rodrigues def. Alan Ribeiro by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:47

Marcos Aurélio def. André Rodrigues by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 1, 4:27

Henrique Barbosa def. Wily Pereira by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:24

Italo Cruz def. Rodrigo Paiva by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:54

Neto Lopes def. Thiago Oliveira by TKO (spinning backfist and punches). Round 2, 0:17

Maycon Douglas def. Joseph Yohan by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 4:54

LFA 216 Video Highlights

Douglas da Lapa stays undefeated with these VICIOUS body shots #LFA216 pic.twitter.com/RzWu08mLyz — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 6, 2025

Daniel Araújo has HANDS 👊



He moves to 8-0 at #LFA216 pic.twitter.com/FR19r72aHq — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 6, 2025