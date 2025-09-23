KSW 110 Results: Tulshaev Blitzes Grzebyk; Decowski Hits Rare Sub

On Saturday, September 20, KSW hosted KSW 110, live from Hala Podpromie in Rzeszów, Poland. The event featured a catchweight bout in the main event between highly ranked Welterweights Muslim Tulshaev and Andrzej Grzebyk.

Tulshaev came out on top of this one. The German fighter got the former KSW title challenger out of there in round one with a combination of knees and punches. Tulshaev is now 4-0 in KSW and is the likely next challenger for current champ Adrian Bartosinski.

Also on the card Ukrainian fighter Vitaliy Yakimenko TKO’d former UFC flyweight Rogerio Bontorin to potentially set up a KSW bantamweight title fight with Sebastian Przybysz.

The move of the night came from Sebastian Decowski. He submitted Przemysław Górny with a painful scarf hold armlock to improve his perfect record to 6-0.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muslim Tulshaev def. Andrzej Grzebyk by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 4:09

Madars Felminas def. Tymoteusz Łopaczyk by split decision

Sergiusz Zając def. Mariusz Książkiewicz by TKO (knee injury and hammerfists). Round 1, 1:07

Mateusz Makarowski def. Welisson Paiva by TKO (punches). Round 2, 3:07

Szymon Bajor def. Ricardo Prasel by unanimous decision

Vitaliy Yakimenko def. Rogério Bontorin by TKO (right hook and ground and pound). Round 3, 4:30

Łukasz Charzewski def. Piotr Kacprzak by unanimous decision

Michał Dreczkowski def. Adam Tomasik by TKO (right hook and ground and pound). Round 1, 2:33

Sebastian Decowski def. Przemysław Górny by submission (scarf hold armlock). Round 1, 1:44

Oleksandr Moisa def. Krystian Blezień by TKO (uppercuts and ground and pound). Round 2, 1:47

KSW 110 Video Highlights

"Makaron" wastes no time and finishes the job! TKO in Round 2 🔥💪



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/vInc79eVPs — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025

Vitalii Yakymenko finds the chin of his opponent and finishes the fight on his terms! Did he earn a title shot against @przybyszmma ?



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/II2ltwBGWZ — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025

You can't drop your hands even for a second when facing 🇵🇱 Michał Dreczkowski! An absolute assassin 🤯



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/1QB1UCeG8A — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025

One of the craziest submissions during a KSW event 🤯Sebastian Decowski with a dream first KSW win 👊



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/UmkShjqwle — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025

Textbook performance from Sasha Moisa in his KSW debut! Muay Thai ex-champ is someone you NEED to keep on your radar 💪🔥



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/Xe4gFFJudB — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025

Tymoteusz Łopaczyk is ready to steal the show during the co-main event!



XTB #KSW110 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/jpYuWfbX6v — KSW (@KSW_MMA) September 20, 2025