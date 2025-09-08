K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Tournament Opening Round Results: Eight Advance; Two Titles Retained

On Saturday, Sep. 6 and 7, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 World MAX 2025 – 70kg World Tournament Opening Round, live from the Yoyogi National Stadium 2nd Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured two title fights and the opening round of the K-1 World MAX 2025 70kg World Tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 11 p.m. ET on Sep. 6. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ouyang Feng def. Kacper Muszyński by majority decision (30-29, 30-30, 30-29) – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Stoyan Koprivlenski def. Denis Tapu by unanimous decision (30-29 x 3) – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Darryl Verdonk def. Nurtilek Zhalynbekov by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 1, 2:18 – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Minoru Kimura def. Mason Strodtman by KO (punch) Round 1, 1:15 – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Zhora Akopyan def. Jonathan Aiulu by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-28) – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Aymeric Lazizi def. Abiral Himalayan Cheetah by unanimous decision (30-29, 29-28, 29-28) – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Alfousseynou Kamara def. Albijon Morina by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:04 – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Jonas Salsicha def. Salimkhan Ibragimov by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27) – K-1 World MAX 2025 Opening Round

Akihiro Kaneko def. Koji Ikeda by unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27) – for the K-1 super bantamweight title

Kira Matsutani def. Aki Suematsu by ext. round split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9) – for the K-1 atomweight title

Shota Nagano def. Raita Hashimoto by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:09 – HERO’S rules MMA bout

Sina Karimian vs. Blake Troop ruled a no contest (doctor stoppage) – HERO’S rules MMA bout

Mahmoud Sattari def. Shota Yamaguchi by KO (right hook). Round 2, 0:38

Reda Zaidi def. Seiya Tanigawa by KO (spinning backfist). Round 3, 2:05

Yuzuki Satomi def. Yuma Saikyo by ext. round split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)

Kiyomitsu Samuel Nagasawa def. Kuto Ueno by ext. round unanimous decision (10-9 x 3)

Jinku Oda def. Kazuki Matsumoto by majority decision (28-27, 28-28, 28-27)

Nagisa Ito def. Sakuya Ueda by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 30-25)

Koya def. Raiki by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Tojo def. Junpei Sano by KO (right cross). Round 2, 2:38