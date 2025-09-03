Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis: Netflix Takes the Show to Atlanta

Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis face off on Friday, November 14, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. The fight will be broadcast live globally on Netflix, and it’s included in all plans at no extra cost beyond the subscription. The official start time and the full card format will be announced closer to the event on the platform’s pages.

The announcement showcases the streaming’s combat-sports strategy, followed by Paul vs. Tyson in 2024, when Netflix reported an average of 108 million live viewers worldwide, a historical record for a sports event on a streaming platform.

According to ESPN, negotiations gained traction after back-and-forth discussions in 2025. Davis flirted with a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. (after the majority draw in March), while Paul floated to Anthony Joshua’s name for 2026.

The crossover audience, a lightweight P4P champion and a media cruiserweight, creates a wide-reaching cultural event, which explains the immediate interest of both parties in doing it on Netflix.

So far, the contracted weight and number of rounds have not been disclosed. Most Valuable Promotions told ESPN that the final terms are still being negotiated, and the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission is expected to approve the format, exhibition (most likely, given the size difference), or professional fight.

In exhibitions, there is often greater flexibility in round length, glove size, and refereeing, and there is no official winner on the record. Local rules are governed by the Boxing/Exhibition Commission chapters. Paul has been fighting as a cruiserweight, recently ranked #14 by the WBA, and weighing in at around 199lb in his most recent victory.

Davis, on the other hand, is an undefeated lightweight who historically fights between 130–135 lb and has never fought in the 140 lb category. That disparity explains why the exhibition hypothesis gained traction, and why a setback would affect Tank’s legacy more than Paul’s experimental trajectory in the mega fights.

After the Paul vs. Tyson fight in 2024 (the most-watched boxing event on streaming, according to Netflix), Jake Paul defeated Julio César Chávez Jr. by decision in June 2025 and entered the WBA rankings.

Gervonta Davis, meanwhile, has been carrying viral knockouts (Leo Santa Cruz, 2020; Ryan Garcia, 2023) and left the rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. on the back burner after the March draw, allured by the audience and the payday of the match with Paul.

For those accustomed to pay-per-view (PPV) costing US$70–90, the “included in subscription” model changes the dynamics of access and reach. Media analysts point out that the migration of major fights to subscription platforms puts pressure on traditional PPV, and Paul’s performance in 2024 (with 108 million live viewers) has been cited as an argument for the scale of streaming.

In addition, conglomerates such as Disney/ESPN and Fox are accelerating new direct-to-consumer offerings, signalling intense competition for live sports in the US market. ESPN reports that Paul vs. Joshua remains on the table for 2026, depending, of course, on what happens in Atlanta.

On Davis’s side, the rematch with Roach Jr. could be reopened in early 2026 if both make it through November without injury, a scenario of interest to Americans who follow the lightweight and super lightweight divisions. The Atlanta co-main and undercard event will be announced in the coming weeks on official channels.