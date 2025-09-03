Grand Sumo Rankings: Ukrainian Star Aonishiki Breaks Through

The Japan Sumo Association released their latest banzuke (ranking document) this past weekend. The document lists and sorts all the wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system, placing them across six divisions. The makuuchi (top division) is where the best rikishi (wrestlers) in the world sit. Those athletes will be competing in September for a chance to lift the Emperor’s Cup.

Aside from lifting trophies, all wrestlers aspire to reach as high as they can on the banzuke with the ultimate goal being becoming the yokozuna. That’s a rank that only 75 men have achieved in the three hundred or so years of organized sumo.

See below for the rankings for the makuuchi, sumo’s top division:

Grand Sumo Top Division Rankings

East Rank West Onosato 🇯🇵 Yokozuna Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Kotozakura🇯🇵 Ozeki Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kirishima 🇲🇳 Takayasu 🇯🇵 Komusubi Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 M1 Abi 🇯🇵 Hakuoho 🇯🇵 M2 Oho 🇯🇵 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 M3 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M4 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 M5 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 Onokatsu 🇲🇳 M6 Kusano 🇯🇵 Takanosho 🇯🇵 M7 Oshoma 🇲🇳 Ura 🇯🇵 M8 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 Midorifuji 🇯🇵 M9 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M10 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 Shodai 🇯🇵 M11 Roga 🇷🇺 Takerufuji 🇯🇵 M12 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 Meisei 🇯🇵 M13 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 Sadanoumi 🇯🇵 M14 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M15 Shonannoumi 🇯🇵 Tomokaze 🇯🇵 M16 Nishikigi 🇯🇵 Ryuden 🇯🇵 M17 Hitoshi 🇯🇵 Shishi 🇺🇦 M18

Aonishiki debuts in the san’yaku

Ukrainian phenom Aonishiki has been one of the stories of 2025. The 21 year-old has taken the sport by storm and has banked 11-4 records in each of his three top division tournaments. During that stretch he also won two Fighting Spirit prizes, a technique prize, a kinboshi (award for beating a yokozuna) and a runner-up finish. He’s done all this despite only entering the Grand Sumo system in 2023 and only having 13 senior tournaments under his belt.

In this banzuke Aonishiki has been elevated to the rank of komusubi, the lowest of the special ‘named’ ranks. As a komusubi he’ll have a very tough schedule, possibly meeting one of the yokozuna on day one. Aonishiki will want to fare better than the last tournament’s debut komusubi did. Oshoma had that spot in the July tournament, but then finished with a career-worst 3-12 record. He’s been demoted all the way to maegashira 7 in this banzuke because of that.

Aonishiki is projected to do much better than 3-12, though. His freestyle wrestling meets sumo style has confounded many of his opponents this year. He’s also managed to take out a few big names with very creative and unorthodox manoeuvres, like this watashikomi (thigh grabbing pus down) over Hoshoryu to claim his kinboshi.

Youngsters take over the joi

The ranks between maegashira 1 and maegashira 4 are known as the joi. These wrestlers might have the toughest jobs in sumo. At these rankings they are fed a murderer’s row of opponents, including all the special named ranked wrestlers from komusubi to yokozuna. This is often where wrestlers sink or swim.

In this tournament there will be a nice mix of young wrestlers in this position. Among them are Hakuoho, Oho, Atamifuji and Gonoyama.

Hakuoho, 22, will be competing at maegashira 2, having gone 8-7 during his debut joi tournament in July. M2 is his highest ever rank. Oho, 25. is the grandson of legendary yokozuna Taiho. He lost a play-off against Hoshoryu for the cup in January. That saw him promoted to sekiwake. Since then he’s struggled to repeat that kind of success, though. Atamifuji, 22, burst onto the scene in 2023 and finished runner-up twice to earn his spot in the joi. He recently slipped down from those rankings, but had a huge July that has put him back in the mix. Gonoyama, 27, like Atamifuji is also yet to get over the hump and progress past the joi. He is also coming off a good tournament in July.

The other two men in the joi are veterans Tamawashi and Abi. Tamawashi, sumo’s iron man, is the oldest rikishi in the top division at 40. ‘Machine-gun arm’ Abi is 31 and a former top division champ. These two will also pose stiff tests for the younger guys mentioned earlier.

Kusano and Fujinokawa promoted up to mid maegashira

Kusano and Fujinokawa impressed in their debut top division tournaments in July. Kusano went 11-4 and was in the running for the championship up until the last few days of the tournament. Fujinokawa went 10-5. Though he wasn’t a title challenger, Fujinokawa was a standout performer and yet another small wrestler who has quickly become a fan favorite.

These two have been catapulted up the banzuke for July. Hot prospects often perform well in their first makuuchi tournaments, due to them being ranked at the bottom of the division and then matched against wrestlers who are on the decline. Their second tournaments are often much more difficult for them.

Kusano, an elite former college wrestler, is expected to be a top rikishi in his career so it wouldn’t be surprising if he manages to put up another big record from M6 (and then get himself into the joi for November). Fujinokawa is much more unheralded than Kusano, though. He might struggle at these higher climbs (as smaller wrestlers often do).

With Fujinokawa, though, win or lose he should be very entertaining. Check out his all-out brawl with Kotoshoho below.

Veterans promoted back up to makuuchi

There aren’t any hyped up rookies to fawn over at the September tournament. The promotion spots this time around have been taken up by older wrestlers, some of which have long tenures already in the makuuchi.

Ryuden and Nishikigi are both returning to makuuchi in September. The 34 year-old Ryuden has 37 top division basho under his belt. The 35 year-old Nishikigi has 44.

They are joined by Shonannoumi, Tomokaze and Hitoshi. Shonannoumi and Tomokaze have bounced between makuuchi and juryo (second division) recently. This will be Hitoshi’s first ever top division tournament (despite being 28 and the fact he’s been competing since 2021).

Other notes

The extremely popular Tobizaru, aka ‘The Flying Monkey’, has been demoted all the way down to M15 due to his injury hit July tournament. A bad record in September could see him relegated to juryo. He’s been in the top division since 2020.

Last tournament winner Kotoshoho was promoted from M15 to M5 for this tournament. That matches his second best ever ranking.

Chiyoshoma, Kotoeiho, Endo, Kayo and Hidenoumi were all demoted from makuuchi in this banzuke.

Former ozeki Asanoyama is in juryo this month. He’s on the way back after a long injury absence.

