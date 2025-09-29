Floyd Mayweather Hints at 2026 Return to the Ring at the Professional Level

Floyd Mayweather, one of the most successful and well-known boxing legends in the world, has recently revealed that he may soon re-emerge from retirement and step back into the ring in a professional capacity. The now 48-year-old enjoyed an impressive 21-year career from 1996 until 2017, and has been enjoying his continued popularity throughout his retirement. Despite this, it seems the legend is missing the ring and could be set to make a professional comeback in the near future.

If this does happen, there are certain to be some huge waves made in the sports betting world, with many people betting on the success of the undefeated boxing champion, while others may be holding reservations now that the legend is sure to be significantly older than his competitor.

In the meantime, those who are interested in betting on Mayweather’s fight later down the line are encouraged to make use of the best esports betting sites with crypto integration today as a taster on how modern sports betting works. By doing so they will also be in receipt of the multitude of benefits that arise, including rapid transaction speeds, increased security, and low transaction fees that crypto integration allows. Not only that, but first-time visitors to these platforms can enjoy a variety of bonuses and incentives, including 200% match bonuses and weekly cashback.

Advertisement



Some people might question why Mayweather wants to return to the ring, especially after such a dignified bow out eight years ago after beating Conor McGregor, but perhaps Mayweather’s own nickname, ‘money,’ can shed some light on this. The legend has never shied away from admitting financial incentives have a hand in driving his ambition. So much so that the boxer has completed a total of eight exhibition bouts since 2018, making him even more active in the boxing world than some current champions.

The question of who Mayweather would be fighting next in his 2026 exhibition was also answered earlier this month in the form of heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. With both boxers having strong professional careers and being some of the best-known names in boxing, the clash is certain to attract a huge global audience. Despite all the excitement felt by fans, Mayweather seems to be in a very calm mind frame around it, telling TMZ sports that, “I’m not really training right now” as the fight is not until 2026, and there are still a few things both sides need to iron out.

After that, he was asked, almost in passing, about whether the possibility of extending his legendary 50-0 record might be on the horizon for 2026. To that, Mayweather said that there had been some talks about his comeback and that his return to the ring in such a professional manner was certainly ‘on the table.’ This has left many boxing fans excited for what next year could bring for the boxing champion.