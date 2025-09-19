Dana White’s Contender Series: Observations from Season 9, Episode 6

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season. Last Tuesday night was the sixth episode of the season, so let’s look at each fight’s aftermath and make some observations from last night.
- Cody Chovancek def. Raphael Uchegbu: What a finish by Cody Chovancek and a solid overall performance, but I have one nitpick from this fight. In the first round, Chovancek stopped a takedown by illegally grabbing the cage. While he was being warned after illegally defending the takedown, he landed a massive elbow that dropped Raphael Uchegbu, turning the tide of the first round. That cage grab should have disallowed that elbow and/or been a point taken away from Chovancek, as it was so blatant. That said, outstanding job by Chovancek and great finish to score the win. He’s a solid prospect.
- Paddy McCorry def. In Soo Hwang: This fight had to be one of the most boring fights on this season so far. There was little aggression, zero killer instinct and zero urgency. More action has happened during a moment of silence than happened in this fight.
- Tommy Gantt def. Adam Livingston: Speaking of fence grabs, how about Tommy Gantt fighting through two blatant fence grabs to score a big takedown and finish his fight via guillotine choke? Referee Herb Dean did take a point on the second fence grab, so we’ll give him that. However, Gantt overcoming those fence grabs to get the win overshadows that. The wildest thing is that is Gantt’s 11th win in 17 months. Talk about staying active. We will see if the obvious wrestler can transition to the UFC where counter-wrestling is at a higher level than the fighters we’ve seen him fight thus far.
- Iwo Baraniewski def. Mahamed Aly: Mr. Baraniewski, I was not familiar with your game. On a serious note, while I knew he was a solid prospect, Mahamed Aly was my fighter to watch on this card based on his high-level Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and his knockout power. That’s a crazy combo. We didn’t even get to see it, as Baraniewski blasted through him in under 30 seconds. Baraniewski has serious power. One touch and it’s lights out. I’m excited to see how he does on the UFC roster, especially at 205 pounds which is short on talented fighters.
- Hecher Sosa def. Mackson Lee: There is not much to say here. Hecher Sosa lost his father during fight week, still took to the cage and got the job done. Bravo, and a contract well earned. A very high-level performance.