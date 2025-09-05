Dana White’s Contender Series: Observations from Season 9, Episode 4

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season. Last Tuesday night was the fourth episode of the season, so let’s look at each fight’s aftermath and make some observations from last night.
- Tommy McMillen def. David Mgoyan: These two guys were two of the better prospects of the season and they were squared off against one another, which is one thing I have a problem with concerning the Contender Series. There will be fights between two guys that could easily be on the UFC roster and then they will have a fight between two fighters who are not of the level with the potential to make the roster more easily than the loser of the fight between two better fighters. That considered, both McMillen and Mgoyan did not disappoint with their fighting ability, but their gas tanks and some of their technical ability on the feet showed they both still need work. It was a wild fight and McMillen certainly earned the contract with the win. But, both guys are young and still need some refining.
- Eduardo Henrique def. An Tuan Ho: The only man to not win a contract (and rightfully so), Eduardo Henrique certainly showed improvements in areas of his game, mainly wrestling, that were exposed in his loss on The Ultimate Fighter. On top of that, Henrique won an LFA title fight less than two weeks ago and took this fight on super late notice. Honestly, if that was considered by Dane White and he was signed, I wouldn’t have been too mad about it. But based on this performance alone, Henrique didn’t do himself any favors. My guess is he’s at the top of the list of guys the UFC will snag on late notice if need be. He’s certainly skilled enough to be there.
- Mandel Nallo def. Samuel Silva: Okay, so Tapology and Sherdog both said Mandel Nallo is 33 years old and everyone, including Nallo himself, said he was 36. The Contender Series is a very weird place to have a 36-year-old fighter that is never going to contend for a UFC title, but I am so glad they have signed him. This was a classic Nallo performance with the nasty low kicks, the pristine jab and the eventual knockout. Nallo is an important guy because he can be a great test to prospects on the UFC roster and also provide the company with another Canadian fighter when they venture up north for a show. At the very least, Nallo provides an exciting, skilled fighter that will put on some fun performances.
- Cezary Oleksiejczuk def. Theo Haig: It really sucks that referee Gary Copeland’s bad night in the cage overshadows what was a statement win for Cezary Oleksiejczuk. However, I am just glad they got the decision right. When he stopped it for review, I thought it was going to be a no contest and it would ruin both men’s chance at getting a UFC contract. However, Jason Herzog (the review official for the fight) ruled that Haig was out due to legal strikes and Oleksiejczuk was declared the winner. That has to be a first for that method of victory. The TKO was the correct decision, as Oleksiejczuk bombarded Haig with hammerfists that could have earned a stoppage even earlier than it did. If it’s true that Cezary is actually better than his brother Michal, this is a seriously scary guy to have on the roster. Plus, he already wants to avenge his brother’s loss to Shara Magomedov, per his own callout after the episode, which means he wants all the smoke early. I say give it to him.
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Jack Congdon: If I can be discreet, this main event matchup between JP Lebosnoyani and Jack Congdon seemed like a matchup of two can crushers and guys I didn’t see as UFC level. The diagnosis was correct with Congdon, as he looked stiff on his feet and threw his punches awkwardly. The same cannot be said about Lebosnoyani, who clearly is a rounded fighter with deep roots in the fight game. That finish by Lebosnoyani was picture perfect. An excellent set up with a jab to drop the hand and a lead high kick behind it that put Congdon out on his feet. He then followed with a power right that completely put out the lights of Congdon. One of the best finishes of the season so far, if not the best outright.