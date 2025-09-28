Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 8 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s eighth episode of the new season takes place on Sept. 30 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lineup

MW: Vitor Costa (8-1, TF Team, Brazil) vs. Damian Pinas (7-1, Nova Uniao, Suriname)

FW: Demba Seck (10-2, Unknown Gym, Senegal) vs. Kurtis Campbell (7-0, The MMA Academy, England)

BW: Louis Jourdain (8-3, Brazilian Top Team, Canada) vs. Magno Dias (6-1, Fighting Nerds, Brazil)

FLY: Rashid Vagabov (13-2, Eagles MMA, Russia) vs. Paulo da Silva (11-1, Charles Oliveira Gold Team, Brazil)

WW: Eliezer Kubanza (7-0, Soma Fight Club, Democratic Republic of Congo) vs. Christopher Alvidrez (6-1, The GOAT Shed, United States)

Best Fighter: Rashid Vagabov

Training with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his inner circle, Rashid Vagabov has been an attractive prospect for some years now, but has been hard pressed to find consistent opponents. Like many of Khabib’s ilk, Vagabov is a serviceable striker who thrives in closing the distance and wrestling their opponents to the ground. They are extremely heavy on top and positionally sound, which makes them hard to deal with. He would be a problem in the UFC flyweight division.

Best Fight: Louis Jourdain-Magno Dias

Louis Jourdain, the brother of UFC fighter Charles Jourdain, is very reminiscent of his brother, which is exciting. You throw in the fact that his opponent, Magno Dias, is a member of the Fighting Nerds, and this fight is almost certain to be an absolute banger.

The Dark Horse: Eliezer Kubanza

While the MMA scene of Africa is still in its infancy and it’s hard to come by talented fighters as of now, I think Eliezer Kubanza is one of the few guys that is close to ready right now. He’s a very talented striker with outstanding athleticism, which makes him tough to fight and fun to watch. He’s got big power as well, meaning he can put out his opponent in the blink of an eye. He has a solid opponent in Christopher Alvidrez, which will be a solid litmus test to see where his skill is right now.

The Long Shot: Demba Seck

While Africa is a developing area for MMA talent, they are still way far behind the rest of the world excluding a couple of specific areas. While Congolese fighter Eliezer Kubanza is our dark horse, another African nation fighter, Demba Seck of Senegal, seems to be the longest shot on this episode. First off, he’s 31 years old, so he’ s older than a lot of the mid-20s prospects on this series and not nearly on their level. Secondly, he’s fought mostly low-level African fighters and has gone to split decision with those low-level guys three times. His opponent, Kurtis Campbell, isn’t exactly the best prospect on this season either, but I think Campbell has better experience in a fight that largely feels like a toss-away bout.

Predictions:

MW: Vitor Costa vs. Damian Pinas Costa FW: Demba Seck vs. Kurtis Campbell Campbell BW: Louis Jourdain vs. Magno Dias Dias FLY: Rashid Vagabov vs. Paulo da Silva Vagabov WW: Eliezer Kubanza vs. Christopher Alvidrez Kubanza