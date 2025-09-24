Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 7 Results – Six Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Sep. 23, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 7, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured 10 fighters vying for UFC contracts. Six fighters were able to make that happen.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Mantas Kondratavicius def. Dani Barbir by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:06

Murtazali Magomedov def. Brahyan Zurcher by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:37

Jeisla Chaves def. Sofia Montenegro by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Javier Reyes def. Justice Torres by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:32

Rafael Tobias def. Jair de Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:46