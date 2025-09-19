Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 6 Results – Four Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Sep. 16, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 6, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aird live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Hecher Sosa def. Mackson Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Iwo Baraniewski def. Mahamed Aly by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:20

Tommy Gantt def. Adam Livingston by submission (guillotine choke). Round 1, 2:47

Paddy McCorry def. In Soo Hwang by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Cody Chovancek def. Raphael Uchegbu by knockout (punch). Round 3, 0:10