Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 5 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s fifth episode of the new season takes place on Sept. 9 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lineup

HW: Steven Asplund (5-1, McCune’s Martial Arts, United States)) vs. Anthony Guarascio (4-0, Gracie Tampa West, United States)

LW: Lerryan Douglas (12-5, Bloodline Combat Sports, Brazil) vs. Cam Teague (9-1, AMP MMA, United States)

LHW: Felipe Franco (8-0, Galpao da Luta, Brazil) vs. Freddy Vidal (3-0, Longo’s MMA, United States)

LW: Samuel Sanches (10-1, Galpao da Luta, Brazil) vs. Chasen Blair (7-3, MMA Fight Academy, United States)

WFLY: Carol Foro (8-1, RPlay, Brazil) vs. Shanelle Dyer (6-0, Great Britain Top Team, England)

Best Fighter: Shanelle Dyer

The PFL had Shanelle Dyer on their roster, and for some reason, they let her walk. That made very little sense, seeing as Dyer seemed to be a natural matchup for champion and countryman Dakota Ditcheva for one of their cards in Europe. The PFL’s loss could be the UFC’s gain. Dyer is a stud athlete with a very impressive striking arsenal that has looked very strong thus far. She’s still young too, meaning that she’s the epitome of a top prospect in her weight class of 125 pounds. She has a tough matchup in fellow striker Carol Foro, but if she prevails, she should be wearing a UFC fit kit for her next bout.

Best Fight: Douglas-Teague

The fight between Lerryan Douglas and Cam Teague will not go to decision. If it does, it will be a 15-minute spectacle of violence, but given both men’s styles, I think somebody is going to sleep via knockout. These guys are going to stand in the pocket and throw haymakers until one of their chins cracks. Get ready for violence.

The Dark Horse: Samuel Sanches

There are a number of fighters on this card that could be considered dark horses of the episode, but I think the biggest dark horse of the bunch is Samuel Sanches. Sanches is just 22 years old and has 11 pro fights under his belt. He’s a lesser known Brazilian prospect, as there are a ton of bigger/more established names on the Brazilian circuit. He looks to be a diamond in the rough, especially given he’s coming off the biggest win of his career over 17-5 Evaldo Santos, a 54-second knockout. Keep an eye on this kid, who fights Contender Series vet Chasen Blair.

The Long Shot: Freddy Vidal

On just under a weeks’ notice and with just three professional fights, it looks like Freddy Vidal is going to have an uphill challenge. Replacing intriguing prospect Ivan Gnizditskiy and then fellow late replacement Quentin Pasley, Vidal steps into this fight with a lot of amateur bouts and a high-percentage finish rate.. However, since turning pro, he’s fought MMA just three times against opponents with records of 1-1, 0-0 and 2-4. His current opponent Felipe Franco has fought some low-level competition as well, but not that weak. He’ll have something to prove here, though he’s a big-time finisher. Luckily, Vidal will have Ray Longo in his corner.

Predictions:

HW: Steven Asplund vs. Anthony Guarascio Guarascio LW: Lerryan Douglas vs. Cam Teague Douglas LHW: Felipe Franco vs. Freddy Vidal Franco LW: Samuel Sanches vs. Chasen Blair Sanches WFLY: Carol Foro vs. Shanelle Dyer Dyer