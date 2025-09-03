Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 4 Results – Four of Five Earn Contracts

On Tuesday, Sep. 2, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 4, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured 10 fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani def. Jack Congdon by knockout (strikes). Round 1, 1:08

Cezary Oleksiejczuk def. Theo Haig by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:36

Mandel Nallo def. Samuel Silva by knockout (punch). Round 1, 3:29

Eduardo Chapolin def. An Ho by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Tommy McMillen def. David Mgoyan by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)