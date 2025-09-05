Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: September 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of August. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in September.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Macy Chiasson (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

In the month of August, Karol Rosa scored another win to stay in the top 10, defeating Nora Cornolle, who herself was surging in the rankings. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in September.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

The month of August saw Liz Carmouche continue her successful MMA career, winning the PFL tournament and securing a $1 million payday, besting Jena Bishop in the finals. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in September.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (9) Tecia Pennington (10)

Iasmin Lucindo scored another big win in the month of August, as the former contender bested UFC workhorse Angela Hill to keep her top-10 ranking. Looking into September, Tatiana Suarez takes her first post-title fight when she takes on Amanda Lemos.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Moeri Suda (4) Ayaka Hamasaki (5) Rena Kubota (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Anastasia Nikolakakos (8) Andressa Romero (9) Aya Murakami (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of August. Looking into September, Si Woo Park will take a fight at 115 pounds when she takes on Machi Fukuda for the Deep Jewels Strawweight Championship.