Combat Press Sumo Rankings: September 2025

Grand Sumo’s aki basho (autumn tournament) starts this weekend. As always, before a tournament begins, the Japan Sumo Association dropped their banzuke. That official ranking document divides and ranks all the wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system, sorting them into six divisions. Those rankings are based on performances at the previous basho.

These Combat Press rankings are not based on the win-loss records from the past tournament. Instead, this list ranks wrestlers based on who I think is the most likely wrestler to win the top division championship this month (regardless what their actual rank is).

1. Onosato (1)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 east

Record at last tournament: 11-4

Onosato did not have a great tournament in July, despite finishing with a more than respectable 11-4 record. The disappointment of this past tournament speaks to how high the expectations are for Onosato, who was competing for the first time since becoming the sport’s 75th yokozuna.

Onosato lost his first bout on Day 4 to Oho, someone who has beaten him three times in seven meetings. That resulted in Onosato giving out the first kinboshi (gold star) of his young yokozuna career. The kinboshi is awarded to maegashira ranked wrestlers who beat a yokozuna. A kinboshi grants a permanent bonus to a wrestler’s salary. Onosato handed our three more kinoboshi in this tournament, to Hakuoho, Tamawashi and tournament winner Kotoshoho. This gave Onosato the unwanted record for most kinboshi given out by a debut yokozuna.

Despite his struggles last time out, Onosato remains as the most dominating and intimidating force in sumo. The fact he could go 11-4 while not really being on his game is actually an impressive feat.

Every time Onosato has faltered in his career he’s rebounded in a big way. I expect him to be in top shape this month and to be a serious threat to claim his fifth career top division title.

2. Wakatakakage (5)

Official rank: Sekiwake 1 east

Record at last tournament: 10-5

Wakatakakage has looked great ever since returning to the top division last year, having recovered from surgery to repair his ACL. He was working to become an ozeki when he was injured and now, two years later, he’s closer than ever to reaching that goal. He needs 11 wins in September to secure his promotion. I think he’ll do that and possibly more.

He’s been just outside of the serious title races this year, despite being consistently very good. Of all the wrestlers at the top of the banzuke, he feels like the safest bet right now to rival Onosato for the cup. He has the strength, speed and technical skill to get himself into a title hunt and the composure and experience to hold his nerve once he gets there.

3. Hoshoryu (2)

Official rank: Yokozuna 1 west

Record at last tournament: 1-4-10

Hoshoryu has had a nightmare start to his career as the 74th yokozuna. He was promoted to this position after winning the January tournament, but since then injuries and possibly a lack of confidence has been scuppering his sumo.

In his first tournament, as a newly minted yokozuna, Hoshoryu struggled with an elbow injury. That led to him pulling out halfway through the tournament and posting an underwhelming 5-5-5 record. He looked much better in his second tournament. Despite a couple of early losses he rallied and managed to finish runner-up to Onosato, spoiling Onosato’s shot at going undefeated on the final day.

In the last tournament Hoshoryu won on day one, but then lost his next three bouts before pulling out due to injury, citing problems with his thumb and his toe. That led to a 1-4-10 record. The fifteen absences he’s had this year are three times as many absences he had in his career up to becoming yokozuna.

There are rumblings that Hoshoryu is still dealing with injuries, but that hasn’t stopped him performing on tour and undertaking practise matches (including some against Onosato). If Hoshoryu were at full strength he’s a lock for number one or two in these rankings. He’s so good, though, that even when he’s a little banged up he’s still a top tier threat to take home the yusho.

4. Aonishiki (8)

Official rank: Komusubi 1 west

Record at previous tournament: 11-4

The 21 year-old former Ukrainian refugee has done nothing but defy expectations since entering Grand Sumo, so it’s time to raise those expectations.

Aonishiki has only appeared in three top division tournaments. In each of those he’s finished with an 11-4 record. Those records have seen him shoot up the banzuke and, for this coming tournament, land in the upper rankings.

Throughout his very young career Aonishiki has been able to rack up wins and get himself close to competing for a title. The closest he’s come so far is at the last tournament. On the final day of that tournament, he needed to beat Kotoshoho to force them both into a play-off for the cup. Unfortunately, for him, he couldn’t come up with the goods in that bout.

Aonishiki’s style and intangibles have posed great difficulties for the rest of sumo this year. And with each passing tournament he’s gaining experience and confidence in his abilities. It’s only a matter of time until he becomes first person born outside of Asia to win a tournament since Tochinoshin did it in 2018.

He’s a dark horse pick to win this tournament. If he did that, it would be somewhat unexpected. However, Aonishiki has shown all year that he can deliver on the unexpected.

5. Kirishima (5)

Official rank: Sekiwake 1 west

Record at previous tournament: 8-7

Kirishima’s disappointing July tournament wasn’t quite a step back, but it certainly wasn’t a step forwards. The former ozeki saw his current efforts to reclaim that rank reset to zero after going just 8-7 in Nagoya. He remains sekiwake and can keep building towards that ozeki promotion, but it’s going to take a lot (given how many young wrestlers are currently rising and coming for his spot) for Kirishima to recapture the form which saw him become the best in the sport in 2023.

2024 was an awful year for Kirishima, due mostly to a neck injury. He had a great start to this year, going 11-4, though. He’s gone 8-7, 11-4 and now 8-7 again since then. These records are good for keeping him in the san’yaku, but they will do nothing to get him past that.

Despite his faltering, Kirishima remains one of the most skilled, intelligent and creative wrestlers in the sport. And even in his bad tournaments he’s shown flashes of brilliance. If he can string that brilliance across an entire tournament, then he could be a surprise title winner (so long as he can get past Onosato, someone he’s failed to beat in seven meetings).

Full rankings

Onosato (1) Wakatakakage (5) Hoshoryu (2) Aonishiki (8) Kirishima (5) Kotozakura (4) Takayasu (9) Daieisho (NR) Kusano (NR) Atamifuji (20) Abi (NR) Tamawashi (12) Oho (11) Hakuoho (16) Gonoyama (NR) Kotoshoho (NR) Onokatsu (14) Hiradoumi (19) Takanosho (NR) Ichiyamamoto (NR)

Just missed the cut: Midorifuji, Kinbozan, Oshoma.

