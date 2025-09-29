Cage Warriors 194 Results: Hill Blasts Through Short-Notice Opponent

On Saturday, September 27, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 194, live from the RDS in Dublin, Ireland. The main event was supposed to hometown favourite Leon Hill against Luan Duarte. However, visa issues knocked Duarte off the card. Samuel Blasco stepped into the main event on short notice (he was in Dublin initially to corner someone else).

The under prepared Blasco ended up getting quickly dispatched by Hill, who put him away with a head kick and follow up punches in under a minute. The crowd went wild for that.

The Dublin fans were treated to a number of victories from Irish fighters, including Gary Rooney’s submission over Gary Priestly and Adam Darby’s TKO over Robert Constantin.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Leon Hill def. Samuel Blasco by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 0:58

Maximus Lally def. Ben Ellis by split decision

Ger Harris def. Jonny Touma by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:56

Adam Darby def. Robert Constantin by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 3, 3:41

Conor McCarthy def. Diego Visanzay by unanimous decision

Keith Keogh def. Damien McKenna by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:02

Manuel Del Valle def. Stephen Costello by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:23

Anthony Orozco def. Aldo Pereira by unanimous decision

Gabriele Galluccio def. Ryan Shelley by unanimous decision

Gary Rooney def. Gary Priestly by submission (modified arm triangle choke). Round 1, 3:14

Jamie McGowan def. Joe Doyle by TKO (knee to the body and punches). Round 1, 0:49

Norbert Pietrzak def. Trevor Makengo by unanimous decision

Eimear Darcy def. Justyna Kulińska by unanimous decision

Kenny Mokhonoana def. Damon Donald by split decision



Cage Warriors 194 Video Highlights

💥 Leon Hill in under a MINUTE!

Power and precision, a KO to close out the night in Dublin 🔥#CW194 pic.twitter.com/nKEpQHkWta — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025

Adam Darby never stopped looking for that finish 😮‍💨

Huge damage in the final minutes of the last round.

No Judges needed 🚫#CW194 pic.twitter.com/GysgJ1NiNR — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025

Keith Keogh is the REAL DEAL 🤯#CW194 pic.twitter.com/wFJmmHt1ZI — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025

Manuel Del Valle grinds out a standing TKO victory in our featured prelim at #CW194



Our main card starts NOW on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/UE4EieApV3 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025

Gary Rooney flattens his opponent and gets the submission win in round one 🔥

As if the 125lb division wasn't already STACKED!#CW194 pic.twitter.com/CmU9k92rLX — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Jamie McGowan with a devastating knee to the body, so fast we missed it! 🤯

Finishing his opponent in the very first round!#CW194 live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/bNy9fBLUmi — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) September 27, 2025