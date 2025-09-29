Cage Warriors 194 Results: Hill Blasts Through Short-Notice Opponent

On Saturday, September 27, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 194, live from the RDS in Dublin, Ireland. The main event was supposed to hometown favourite Leon Hill against Luan Duarte. However, visa issues knocked Duarte off the card. Samuel Blasco stepped into the main event on short notice (he was in Dublin initially to corner someone else).
The under prepared Blasco ended up getting quickly dispatched by Hill, who put him away with a head kick and follow up punches in under a minute. The crowd went wild for that.
The Dublin fans were treated to a number of victories from Irish fighters, including Gary Rooney’s submission over Gary Priestly and Adam Darby’s TKO over Robert Constantin.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Leon Hill def. Samuel Blasco by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 1, 0:58
Maximus Lally def. Ben Ellis by split decision
Ger Harris def. Jonny Touma by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:56
Adam Darby def. Robert Constantin by TKO (punches and elbows). Round 3, 3:41
Conor McCarthy def. Diego Visanzay by unanimous decision
Keith Keogh def. Damien McKenna by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:02
Manuel Del Valle def. Stephen Costello by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:23
Anthony Orozco def. Aldo Pereira by unanimous decision
Gabriele Galluccio def. Ryan Shelley by unanimous decision
Gary Rooney def. Gary Priestly by submission (modified arm triangle choke). Round 1, 3:14
Jamie McGowan def. Joe Doyle by TKO (knee to the body and punches). Round 1, 0:49
Norbert Pietrzak def. Trevor Makengo by unanimous decision
Eimear Darcy def. Justyna Kulińska by unanimous decision
Kenny Mokhonoana def. Damon Donald by split decision