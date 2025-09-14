Cage Warriors 193 Results: Hardwick Rolls; Staines Stays Undefeated

On Saturday, September 13, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 193, live from Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. The event featured George Hardwick vs. Nonato Junior in a 165 lbs catchweight bout.
Hardwick came out the winner, restoring some pride to the Hardwick Bros’ name. He’s now 14-3, though I think he’s unlikely to get the UFC call-up that his older brother did.
In the co-main George Staines stayed undefeated, taking a decision over Willian Batista. The 24 year-old Staines is now 7-0. This was his Cage Warriors debut, having fought exclusively in OKTAGON prior to this.
Also on the card Mateusz Figlak (brother of UFC vet Michal Figlak) impressed with a first round KO of Tom Crosby. 23 year-old Portuguese fighter Elton Armindo also impressed with a body shot KO to move his record to 7-0.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
George Hardwick def. Nonato Junior by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:28
George Staines def. Willian Batista by unanimous decision
Andrew Fisher def. Orlando Wilson Prins by unanimous decision
Mateusz Figlak def. Tom Crosby by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:04
Elton Armindo def. Reece McEwan by KO (body punch). Round 2, 1:42
Michael Blair def. Grant Ogbourne by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 4:21
Sam Kelly def. Giovanni Fernandez by submission (kimura). Round 1, 2:43
Jake McHugh def. Connor Patterson by unanimous decision
Ieuan Mackenzie def. Keir Harvie by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 4:29
Fraser Paterson def. Geoff Pavey by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:54
Giada Ghizzo def. Lexi Rook by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:00
Alexis Tsarmantidis def. Matthew Elliott by unanimous decision