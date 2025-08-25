Yoel Romero’s Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut Confirmed

Middleweight boxer Yoel Romero is confirmed for his first bare-knuckle boxing match.

Yoel Romero was born in 1977 and is a 48-year-old of Cuban nationality. He is an MMA fighter for UFC as well as a freestyle wrestler. He participated in wrestling in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, where he received a silver medal in the freestyle category. He participated in the Olympics again in 2004.

Since then, Romero has maintained a varied career, fighting in a number of different leagues under different rule sets. His match on September 12 will be the first in which he is fighting under the rules of bare-knuckle boxing.

His first match is confirmed for September 12th, where he will be going up against heavyweight fighter Theo Dukas. The match is hosted by the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) for the BKFC 80 and will be held in Hollywood, Florida. The match will also be available to stream on the BKFC app.

The BKFC is a fairly new championship, having been founded in 2018. For this reason, their games do not feature on every sportsbook. However, bets can be placed on these games, and there are many options on how to do so. The sportsbooks available change from state to state, with betting options for Californians being amongst the most varied, covering a wide array of sports and bet types, and offering live sports betting, in most cases.

The three types of bets that can be placed on BKFC games are on the fight winner, the method of victory, or the over/under market. The fight winner market lets a person place a bet on who will win the fight. For players who prefer a more complex bet, they have the option to wager on the method of victory. What this means is that players will bet on the sequence of events that will take place in the fight. Over/under bets allow punters to bet on the number of rounds within any given fight.

Bare-knuckle boxing has unique features as a spectator sport. As fighters do not wear gloves, rounds are shorter and the wins are more spectacular. Fighters are permitted to use bandages to support their wrists, thumbs, and fingers, but they are not allowed to have any bandages within one inch of their knuckles. Body contact and grappling are not permitted in the fight, with all contact needing to be made by striking at the opponent.

Although this is Romero’s first fight in the BKFC, he is no stranger to the fighting style required. He recently participated in the Dirty Boxing Championship 1, decimating his opponent in three rapid-fire rounds. His opponent was the heavyweight Ras Hylton, who towered a full 10 inches over Romero. However, his opponent’s height put “Soldier of God” Romero at no disadvantage, and Hylton was defeated in a third-round knockout.

Remero’s current opponent, Theo Dukas, is rumoured to be on the receiving end of a similar fate on September 12. With a much more limited history, as this is his fourth professional bout in MMA. This pales in comparison to Romero’s quarter of a century of experience. Although many amateurs and young professionals in the sport have been victorious against more experienced fighters, fans of the sport have heckled that the BKFC should have an ambulance close by during the match, as others have turned down the opportunity to go against Romero.

Fans are excited to see the seasoned Romero take on the competition in his debut for the BKFC. The experienced “Soldier of God” Romero is sure to bring in new spectators to the exciting world of bare-knuckle boxing on September 12.