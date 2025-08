UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park Results

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a flyweight battle between Tatsuro Taira and Hyun Sung Park.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Tatsuro Taira vs. Park Hyun-Sung

Chris Duncan vs. Mateusz Rębecki

Esteban Ribovics vs. Elves Brener

Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Danny Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos

Nick Klein vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Rinya Nakamura vs. Nathan Fletcher

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Tresean Gore

Felipe Bunes vs. Rafael Estevam

Piera Rodriguez vs. Ketlen Souza

Austin Bashi vs. John Yannis