UFC Vegas 109 Results: Hernandez Works Dolidze Until Fourth-Round Submission

On Saturday, Aug. 9, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a battle of middleweights Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 109 aired live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Anthony Hernandez def. Roman Dolidze by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 4, 2:45

Steve Erceg def. Ode’ Osbourne by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Iasmin Lucindo def. Angela Hill by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Andre Fili def. Christian Rodriguez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Jean Matsumoto def. Miles Johns by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Christian Leroy Duncan def. Eryk Anders by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 3:53

Julius Walker def. Rafael Cerqueira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-28)

Elijah Smith def. Toshiomi Kazama by KO (slam). Round 1, 4:10

Joselyne Edwards def. Priscila Cachoeira by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:24

Uros Medic def. Gilbert Urbina by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:03

Gabriella Fernandes def. Julija Stoliarenko by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Eric McConico def. Cody Brundage by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)