UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the UFC will host UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev, live from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. The event features a battle for the middleweight title.

The UFC 319 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 15. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (183) – for the middleweight title

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Aaron Pico (145)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Carlos Prates (170)

Jared Cannonier (186) vs. Michael “Venom” Page (186)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Kai Asakura (126)

Eric Nolan (183) vs. Baisangur Susurkaev (186)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (186)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Lupita Godinez (115)

Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Chase Hooper (155)

Edson Barboza (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)

Nursulton Ruziboev (186) vs. Bryan Battle (190)*

Karine Silva (125) vs. Dione Barbosa (125.5)

Alibi Idiris (126) vs. Joseph Morales (126) * – Fighter missed weight; status TBD