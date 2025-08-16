UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev Results

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the UFC will host UFC 319: Du Plessis vs. Chimaev, live from the United Center in Chicago, Ill. The event features a battle for the middleweight title.

The UFC 319 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary card on ESPN+ and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev – for the middleweight title

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael “Venom” Page

Tim Elliott def. Kai Asakura by submission (mounted guillotine). Round 2, 4:39

Baisangur Susurkaev def. Eric Nolan by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 2:01

Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Gerald Meerschaert by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:03

Lupita Godinez def. Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Alexander Hernandez def. Chase Hooper by TKO (punch). Round 1, 4:58

Drakkar Klose def. Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Karine Silva def. Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Joseph Morales def. Idiris Alibi by submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 3:04