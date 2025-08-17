PFL World Tournament 9: 2025 Finals Results – Three Champs Crowned

On Friday, Aug. 15, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL World Tournament 9: 2025 Finals, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. The event featured the tournament championship fights for the men’s lightweight, men’s bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card also aired on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Alfie Davis def. Gadzhi Rabadanov by unanimous decision (48-47 x 3) – for the lightweight title

Liz Carmouche def. Jena Bishop by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:56 – for the flyweight title

Marcirley Alves def. Justin Wetzell by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) – for the bantamweight title

Robert Watley def. Mads Burnell by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:43

Juliana Velasquez def. Ekaterina Shakalova by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Adryan Grundy by KO (punches). Round 3, 3:23

Sabrina De Sousa def. Saray Orosco by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Renat Khavalov vs. Vilson Ndregjoni by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:49

Chris Mixan def. Kendly St. Louis by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:36

Damion Nelson def. Isaiah Diggs by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)