PFL World Tournament 8: 2025 Finals Results

On Friday, Aug. 1, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL World Tournament 8: 2025 Finals, live from the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. The event featured the championship bouts for the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

In the main event Thad Jean stayed undefeated and took out Logan Storley to earn the biggest win of his career and title as the welterweight champion.

Jean fought three excellent rounds before slowing down in his first ever rounds four and five. Early on his speed and timing led to perfect sprawls on most of Storley’s takedowns. When he was taken down he used his size and strength advantage to get up quickly. On the feet Jean’s fast hands hurt Storley and he almost finished him in the second round with a front kick and flyong knee. Storley regrouped on the championship rounds, but couldn’t do enough to complete the comeback.

In the co-main event Movlid Khaybulaev won the featherweight championship with a gruelling win over Jesus Pinedo. Pinedo couldn’t stop the takedown in this bout, with Khaybulaev getting the Peruvian down in each round. Pinedo was given plenty of chances to make a difference on the feet though, due to multiple stand ups from the referee (some of which seemed harsh on Khaybulaev). Despite getting time to unleash his striking, Pinedo was unable to stop the fight with his fists. He did land a knockdown, but so did Khaybulaev. Khaybulaev eventually got the win with a deep arm triangle against the fence in the final frame.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card also aired on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Thad Jean def. Logan Storley by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for the welterweight championship

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Jesus Pinedo by submission (arm triangle). Round 5, 3:43 – for the featherweight championship

Asaël Adjoudj def. Yves Landu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jordan Newman def. Eslam Abdul Baset by TKO (retirement). Round 1, 5:00

Jakub Kaszuba def. Sergio Cossio by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyle Driscoll def. Husein Kadimagomaev by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 30-27)

Frederik Dupras def. Nathan Kelly by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 4:38

Sarek Shields def. Nick Meck by TKO (doctor’s stoppage – cut). Round 1, 5:00

Tom Pagliarulo def. Matt Turnball by KO (knee to the body). Round 1, 4:36

PFL Video Highlights

Movlid Khaybulaev gets the submission finish!



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN/ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/l0vlsvuD5V — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 2, 2025

This one ends on the stool. Wow!



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN/ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/vX9pQcc5oH — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 2, 2025

DON'T BE SILLY, JUMP THE GILLY!!!



Fred Dupras seals it with the guillotine.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/dptcLxPfL7 — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 1, 2025

This one ends on the stool.



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/euta65kuPc — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 1, 2025

Tom Pagliarulo starts the night with a KO!



[ #PFLWorldTournament | TONIGHT | Early Card 6:30pm | Main Card 9pm | ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/vg63rU3WAe — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 1, 2025