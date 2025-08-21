PFL World Tournament 10: 2025 Finals Results: Edwards Starches Rosta for Middleweight Title

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the Professional Fighters League hosted PFL World Tournament 10: 2025 Finals, live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The event featured the final three tournament championship bouts of the 2025 season.

In the main event Fabian Edwards weathered two rounds of Dalton Rosa’s wrestling and then delivered a beautiful head kick to knock Rosa out cold. That earned Edwards the PFL middleweight title and the $500,000 check.

In the co-main Oleg Popov and Alexandr Romanov went five hard rounds, mostly on the feet. Popov landed the harder shots throughout and seemed a pretty comfortable winner. However, one scorecard inexplicably ruled in favor for Romanov. Thankfully the other two had Popev as the winner, giving him the heavyweight title.

Before those fights Antonio Carlos Jr. and Sullivan Cauley had a wild fight. Carlos Jr. surprised everyone by putting Cauley down early with his boxing. Cauley then landed a knockdown of his own in that first round, only to run into an upkick that then knocked him down again. They continued brawling in the second round, with Carlos Jr. opening up a nasty cut on Cauley that might have eventually stopped the fight. After a big head kick and a takedown, Carlos Jr. was able to secure the rear naked choke late in the second round. That earned ‘Shoeface’ his second PFL title.

Further down the fight card Impa Kasanganay earned a big KO over Andrew Sanchez and Sergey Bilostenniy KO’d Karl Williams.

The event aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card also airs on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Fabian Edwards def. Dalton Rosta by KO (head kick). Round 3, 1:28 – for the middleweight title

Oleg Popov def. Alexandr Romanov by split decision (49-46, 49-48, 47-48) – for the heavyweight title

Antonio Carlos Jr. def. Sullivan Cauley by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 3:44 – for the light heavyweight title

Alexei Pergande def. Ethan Goss by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 3:52

Lazaro Dayron def. Bryce Meredith by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:06

Impa Kasanganay def. Andrew Sanchez by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:31

Rasul Magomedov def. Guilherme Viana by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Karl Williams by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:11

Josh Silveira def. Murad Ramazanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

J.P. Saint Louis def. Tyler Ray by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

PFL 10 World Championships Video Highlights

ANTONIO CARLOS JR. FINISHES SULLIVAN CAULEY 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/aClZ3iJDGz — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

ALEXEI PERGANDE GETS IT DONE IN THE 1ST ROUND 😱💪



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/7wAnUdXIGD — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

LAZARO DAYRON WITH THE RIGHT HAND 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/Zl2bINcrfi — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

IMPA KASANGANAY IS BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN! 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/cyTyXaVGeD — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025

Beautiful 1st Round connection for Guilherme Viana 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/mxWXJJqsKj — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025

SERGEY BILOSTENNIY STUNS KARL WILLIAMS



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm ESPN] pic.twitter.com/IUECgTrbAg — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 21, 2025