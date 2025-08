ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis Results

On Friday, Aug. 1, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured a battle for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai title between champion Regian Eersel and George Jarvis.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Regian Eersel def. George Jarvis by knockout (punch). Round 1, 1:24 – for the lightweight title

Muay Thai bout: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong def. Youssef Assouik by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Shamil Gasanov def. Garry Tonon by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Kirill Grishenko def. Ben Tynan by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Elbek Alyshov def. Jeremy Pacatiw by submission (arm-triangle choke). Round 2, 1:17

MMA bout: Ryugo Takeuchi def. Kang Ji Won by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:38

Muay Thai bout: Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin def. Zafer Sayik by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Ellis Badr Barboza def. Shamil Adukhov by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:08