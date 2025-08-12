OKTAGON 74 Results: Szabová Dominates, Stay Perfect

On Saturday, August 9, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 74, live from Central Tennis Court Štvanice in Prague, Czechia. The event featured a women’s bantamweight title fight in the main event between champion Cecilla Bolander and undefeated challenger Lucia Szabová.
And it was Szabová who stayed undefeated and took away the title, with a quick and brutal TKO after she secured mount on Bolander quickly in the first round. She’s now 10-0 and likely on the radar of the UFC and others.
This card also included some middleweight tournaments bouts. Those who advanced to the next stage included recent headliner Dominik Humberger, who KO’d Matt Hulme, and UFC vet Krzysztok Jotko who mounted and pounded out Marek Mazuch.
The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Lucia Szabová def. Cecilie Bolander by TKO (strikes from mount). Round 1, 3:11 – bantamweight title
Kerim Engizek def. Mick Stanton by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:03 – middleweight tournament
Dominik Humburger def. Mark Hulme by KO (elbow). Round 2, 2:59 – middleweight tournament
Krzysztok Jotko def. Marek Mazuch by TKO (strikes from mount). Round 2, 4:36 – middleweight tournament
Hojat Khajevand def. Piotr Wawrzyniak by unanimous decision – middleweight tournament
Radek Roušal def. Adrian Hamerski by TKO (body punch and ground punches). Round 2, 1:09
Kamil Oniszczuk def. David Zawada by unanimous decision
Daniel Ligocki def. Andre Langen by TKO (knees and ground punches). Round 1, 2:00
Vojtěch Khol def. Raphael Federico by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 1:11
Niamh Kinehan def. Michaela Hlaváčiková by unanimous decision