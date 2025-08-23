LFA 215 Results: Miranda and Chapolin Deliver on Stacked Card

On Friday, Aug. 22, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 215 live from San Miguel Hall in Ventura, California. The stacked card included two title fights with Richie Miranda vs. Ilay Barzilay for the lightweight title and Eduardo Chapolin vs. Devon Lozej for the flyweight title. The card also had Erick Visconde vs. Chris Mecate, which was supposed to headline LFA 213 a few weeks ago.

in the main Miranda became only the second man to defend the LFA lightweight title with a hard earned decision win over Ilay Barzilay. This was a great fight, fought mainly on the feet, with both men landing hard shots. Barzilay came on strong in the fifth round, but Miranda had done just enough leading up to that to bring home the decision. Miranda, who won the title with a TKO over Richie Lewis at LFA 207, improved his record to 12-1.

In the co-main Chapolin retained his flyweight title with a first round KO, stopping Lozej with a thunderous left hook.

Also on the card, Erick Visconde forced a doctor’s stoppage against Chris Mecate. Mecate’s right eye swelled totally shut as a result of Visconde’s striking, including a nasty elbow inside the clinch and a wheel kick.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Richie Miranda def. Ilay Barzilay by unanimous decision – for lightweight championship (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Eduardo Chapolin def. Devon Lozej by KO (left hook). Round 1, 2:57 – for flyweight championship

Shuya Kamikubo def. Eric Shelton by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 1:46

Erick Visconde def. Chris Mecate by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Adrian Garcia def. Michael Reyes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rafael do Nascimento def. Arnold Jimenez by submission (ninja choke). Round 1, 1:08

Roman Puga def. Raul Navarrette by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:10

Nejra Repp def. Lidia Helena by KO (right hook). Round 2, 0:55

Mariana Piccolo def. Natalya Speece by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:55

LFA 215 Video Highlights

AND STILL the LFA flyweight champion! 🏆



Eduardo Chapolin wins by knockout!



[ #LFA215 | LIVE NOW | on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/xhn7qQA8r6 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 23, 2025

This fight's over ❌



Erick Visconde wins by doctor stoppage



[ #LFA215 | LIVE NOW | on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/LAZViqy7Gs — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 23, 2025

He PREDICTED a win by ninja choke! 🥷



Rafael Do Nascimento wins by submission in round 1



[ #LFA215 | LIVE NOW | on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/RkWXuJQSX3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 23, 2025