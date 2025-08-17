LFA 214 Results: Allakhverdiev Wins Title With Quick Knockout

On Friday, Aug. 15, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 214 live from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event featured two title fights with Lucas Fernando and Phillip Latu doing battle for the vacant light heavyweight strap and David Allakhverdiev and John Moore dueling it out for the vacant middleweight belt.

Bizarrely, both the main and co-main events finished at the 1:03 mark of the first round.

in the main Fernando won the belt with a TKO. He landed a hard body lick on Latu early and then put him down with a big punch to the body against the fence. That moved Fernando’s record to 12-3, with two of those losses being to the very good Azamat Bekoev and Cesar Almeida.

In the co-main Allakhverdiev finished Moore with a three punch combo. After celebrating he then got in the face of the fallen Moore, which wasn’t great. Allakhverdiev is now 7-0 with all finishes. He seems destined for bigger things than the LFA cage.

Further down the card, 19 year-old Russian prospect Ansar Khamzaev improved to 4-0 after a unanimous decision over Andy Waters.

Also on the card UFC vets Devin Clark and Bevon Lewis met in heavyweight action. Clark, who was fighting in his hometown, lost via split decision after a grueling back and forth fight.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Lucas Fernando def. Phillip Latu by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:03

David Allakhverdiev def. John Moore by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:03

Kubanychbek Abdisalam Uulu def. André Borges by unanimous decision

Brady Minner def. Dylan Diebitz by submission (triangle). Round 2, 1:57

Dzhamal Mavliudov def. Triston Gwaltney by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:25

Bevon Lewis def. Devin Clark by split decision

Ansar Khamzaev def. Andy Waters by unanimous decision

Nikola Kacperska def. Lizzy Gevers by split decision

LFA 214 Video Highlights

Knocked him OUT COLD!! 🥶



David Allakhverdiev is the NEW LFA Middleweight Champion!



[ #LFA214 | Streaming on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/Psx9ZFmeio — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 16, 2025

And IT'S OVER! 💥



Dzhamal Mavliudov gets the TKO in round 1



[ #LFA214 | LIVE NOW | on UFC Fight Pass ] pic.twitter.com/jrfxx4Wd8t — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 16, 2025