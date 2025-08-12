KSW 109 Results: Kuberski Clobbers Paczuski for Interim Title

On Saturday, August 9, KSW hosted KSW 109, live from ATM Studio in Warsaw, Poland. The event featured Piotr Kuberski taking on Radosław Paczuski for the interim KSW middleweight title. And it was Kuberski who would claim that gold, ending Paczuski with a brutal head kick in the third round.

Also on the card, popular Polish fighter Michał Michalski scored his 13th career win, with a unanimous decision over Andi Vrtačić. Further down the card ‘The Mad Queen’ Ewelina Woźniak scored a decision win over Monika Kučinič in a fun fight.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Piotr Kuberski def. Radosław Paczuski by KO (head kick). Round 3 (1:18) – interim middleweight title

Michał Michalski def. Andi Vrtačić by unanimous decision

Ewelina Woźniak def. Monika Kučinič by unanimous decision

Daniel Skibiński def. Oskar Szcaepaniak by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:30

Bartosz Szewczyk def. Dawid Kasperski by split decision

Josef Štummer def. Eduard Kexel by unanimous decision

Alain Van De Merckt def. Borys Dzikowski by submission (arm triangle). Round 2, 3:28

Viktor Červinský def. Michał Gniady by submission (triangle). Round 2, 2:11

KSW 109 Video Highlights