GLORY 103 Results: Rigters Stops Ben Saddik with Spinning Liver Kick; Kwasi Defends

On Saturday, Aug. 23, GLORY Kickboxing hosted GLORY 103: Last Heavyweight Standing, live from the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event featured a welterweight title bout, as well as eight opening bouts for the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament.

The preliminary card aired live and free on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on DAZN pay-per-view at 2 p.m. ET. Check below for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Levi Rigters def. Jamal Ben Saddik by KO (body kick). Round 3, 1:41 – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Chico Kwasi def. Mehdi Ait El Hadj by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45, 50-45) – for the welterweight title

Mory Kromah def. Cristian Ristea by TKO (retirement). Round 2, 2:16

Rade Opačić def. Ionuț Iancu by KO (leg kicks). Round 3, 0:25 – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Nabil Khachab def. Nathan Cook by unanimous decision (30-25 x 5) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Miloš Cvjetićanin def. Colin George by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Don Sno def. Tayfun Özcan by split decision (27-30, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sofian Laidouni def. Cihad Kepenek by unanimous decision (30-27 x 5) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Asadulla Nasipov def. Yuri Farcaș by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round

Alin Nechita def. Naim Hebbar by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening RoundMike Kena def. Errol Koning by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29, 29-28) – Last Heavyweight Standing Opening Round