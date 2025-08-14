GLORY 102, RISE World Series 2025 Tokyo Results: Two Belts Defended; Four Advance in Tournament

On Saturday, Aug. 2, GLORY Kickboxing and RISE co-hosted GLORY 102 and RISE World Series 2025 Tokyo, live from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ota, Tokyo, Japan. The event featured two RISE title fights, and four opening round bouts for the Last Featherweight Standing tournament.

The event aired live on ABEMA starting at 12 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Shiro Matsumoto def. Masashi Kumura by unanimous decision (49-44,

50-44, 50-44) – for the RISE bantamweight title

Chadd Collins def. Kento Haraguchi by split decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-49) – for the RISE super lightweight title

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Jin Mandokoro by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Taiju Shiratori def. Andy Turland by KO (head kick). Round 1, 1:53

Denis Wosik def. Suarek Teppen Gym by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27) – Last Featherweight Standing opening round

Yutaro Asahi def. Eduardo Cătălin by KO (head kick). Round 3, 2:28 – Last Featherweight Standing opening round

Achraf Aasila def. Lounis Saing by unanimous decision (29-27, 30-26, 30-26) – Last Featherweight Standing opening round

Yura def. Kong Dexiang by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:33 – Last Featherweight Standing opening round

Rasta Kido def. Auto Muangpaphum by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:32

Rantaro def. Sedo by unanimous decision (30-29, 30-27, 30-28)

Ryu Hanaoka def. Momu Tsukamoto by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:53

Kazuki Osaki def. Lanyakaew Tor Silapon by TKO (body punches). Round 3, 2:46

Yun Toshima vs. Hotaru ends in a draw (29-29, 30-29 Hotaru, 30-28 Tojima)

Kazuteru Yamazaki def. Yudai Arai by KO (head kick). Round 3, 1:40

Renji Inoue def. Masaki Senba by TKO (three knockdowns). Round 3, 2:52