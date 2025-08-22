Dana White’s Contender Series: Observations from Season 9, Episode 2

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season. Last night was the second episode of the season, so let’s look at each fight’s aftermath and make some observations from last night.
- Ramiro Jimenez def. Tommy Cuozzi: The UFC is constantly on the prowl for fighters from Mexico that have the potential to be stars and they may have another one in Ramiro Jimenez. This was obviously a showcase fight for Jimenez. No offense to Tommy Cuozzi, but he was clearly brought in to be beat by Jimenez. I didn’t see Cuozzi as nearly UFC ready. Regardless, Jimenez checks many boxes that the UFC brass wants and did not disappoint here. Put Jimenez on UFC Noche, if he’s healthy enough to compete
- Josh Hokit def. Guilherme Uriel: Josh Hokit talked the talk, but he certainly walked the walk. He made Guilherme Uriel quit that fight. After the fight, Hokit had a colorful interview with Heidi Androl, which means that Hokit understands the assignment that it’s not only about fighting but using the microphone to attract fan buzz. Whether you like what he said or not, MMA is pro wrestling of the old days where sometimes personality means more than skill. Hokit has a persona AND skill in a heavyweight division that is in need of new blood and should be a problem right out of the gate.
- Louis Lee Scott def. Kaushik Saikumar: Either Louis Lee Scott didn’t fight to his full ability here or Kaushik Saikumar is definitely a better fighter than I gave him credit for coming into this fight. Sure, Scott got the finish in the third round and was clearly the much more talented fighter (especially on the feet) but allowed Saikumar to possibly win the first round by getting caught in a potential leg lock and being outgrappled. Given he trains with Ryan Hall, Saikumar was destined to have a slick ground game, but Scott showed some chinks in the armor. He grabbed the contract despite missing weight for this fight because he has such a crazy gas tank, insane on-the-feet skills and showed “that dog” in a fight he could have been tied 1-1 going into that final round. He’s still young, so I still see him as the blue chip prospect he came into this fight as.
- Cam Rowston def. Brandon Holmes: Cam Rowston, in my opinion, was brought onto this episode as a sacrificial lamb (in the same vein as Tommy Cuozzi) for middleweight prospect Jon Kunneman, but Kunneman suffered and injury late in camp. Instead, Rowston get less-experienced Brandon Holmes, who looked overmatched and inexperienced here. Rowston grabbed a contract and will fight at UFC in Perth in Australia per Dana White. I don’t have a high ceiling for Rowston and wouldn’t be shocked if he’s two (or three) and done with the UFC. He has physical advantages and showed improvements from his snoozer with Torrez Finney two years ago, but I have a hard time seeing many fights in the UFC middleweight roster where he prevails.
- Jose Delano def. Manuel Exposito: Jose Delano was branded as the most UFC ready fighter on this episode and potentially the entire season of DWCS. He lived up to that hype, master-classing an insanely physically tough Manuel Exposito. The matchmakers and Dana White say that they think Jose Delano can compete in the UFC right now and I don’t think there is any doubt about that. Dude was landing strikes at a 70% clip and the only reason he didn’t get a finish if because Exposito’s kevlar chin. don’t be shocked if he gets a UFC debut against a fighter in the top-25 of the featherweight division.