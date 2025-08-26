Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 3 Results – Five Knockouts, Six Contracts Awarded

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured 10 fighters vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ryan Gandra def. Trent Miller by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:51

Damon Wilson def. Márcio Barbosa by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:14

Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev def. Alik Lorenz by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:30

Manoel Sousa Cristian Pérez by TKO (punches). Round 3, 3:00

Donte Johnson def. Darion Abbey by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:04