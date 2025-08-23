Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 3 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s third episode of the new season takes place on Aug. 26 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Lineup

MW: Trent Miller (8-2, Xtreme Couture, United States) vs. Ryan Gandra (7-1, Flavio Baiano Team, Brazil)

FW: Marcio Barbosa (16-2, Giants Team, Brazil) vs. Damon Wilson (9-2, Alliance MMA, United States)

LHW: Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev (6-0, MMA Nurnberg, Russia/Turkey) vs. Alik Lorenz (6-1, Hard Drive MMA, United States)

LW: Cristian Perez (13-1, The GOAT Shed, Mexico) vs. Manoel Sousa (12-1, Acadamia Octogono, Brazil)

HW: Darion Abbey (7-4, Down to Fight MMA, United States) vs. Donte Johnson (5-0, Gnosis Combat Sports, United States)

Best Fighter: Marcio Barbosa

One of the hardest hitting featherweights competing in MMA right now, Marcio Barbosa is the guy to look out for on this episode. The power puncher has been a stud for LFA and has been knocking people out left and right. A good comparison for recent Contender Series alums would be Jean Silva, as they have similar styles. He has a very winnable fight on his hands in Damon Wilson, who will have no problem throwing hands with him.

Best Fight: Perez vs. Sousa

I don’t often like to say “Oh, this fight should be on a UFC card!” because so many MMA fans/pundits/etc say that constantly. However, this is the rare occurrence I would agree. Both Manoel Sousa and Cristian Perez are studs that have unfortunately been matched up against each other to fight for a UFC contract. Both men are very well-rounded fighters who put on fan-friendly striking bouts on the feet. This is going to be a high-quality affair that should have the UFC brass on their feet.

The Dark Horse: Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev

There are a couple dark horses on this episode, but I think Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev is the guy to keep your eye on. The Ares FC veteran is a very well-rounded fighter who has dynamite in his striking and has a relentless wrestling ability. He seems to be UFC ready now, so he will be using this as a warm up on his way to the main roster. I have a feeling he impresses the bosses against a tough opponent.

The Long Shot: Darion Abbey-Donte Johnson fight

I know heavyweights are hard to come by outside of the major organizations, but there are still a number of guys that are blips on the radar. Neither Darion Abbey nor Donte Johnson are guys I would have considered for this Contender Series slot in the heavyweight division despite the lack of depth of prospects in the weight class. Regardless of who wins this fight, I don’t think either are UFC quality and are long shots to score success in the world’s largest MMA organization. I imagine the winner gets signed if this ends in knockout. Otherwise, this could be one of those old-school Bellator prelim heavyweight bouts that’s a gas fest.

Predictions:

MW: Trent Miller vs. Ryan Gandra Gandra FW: Marcio Barbosa vs. Damon Wilson Barbosa LHW: Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev vs. Alik Lorenz Yakhyaev LW: Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa Sousa HW: Darion Abbey vs. Donte Johnson Johnson