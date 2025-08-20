Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 2 Results – Five Winners Earn Contracts

On Tuesday, Aug. 19, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 2, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured 10 fighters competing for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jose Delano def. Manuel Exposito by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Cam Rowston def. Brandon Holmes by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:58

Louis Lee Scott def. Kaushik Saikumar by TKO (punches). Round 3, 2:20

Josh Hokit def. Guilherme Uriel by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 1:06

Ramiro Jimenez def. Tommy Cuozzi by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 2:53