Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 1 Results – Miller, Susurkaev Earn Contracts

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 1, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event featured 10 fighters competing for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ilian Bouafia def. Neemias Santana by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Ty Miller def. Jimmy Drago by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Baysangur Susurkaev def. Murtaza Talha by TKO (body kick). Round 1, 3:04

Radley Da Silva def. George Mangos by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Yuri Panferov def. Christopher Ewert by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)