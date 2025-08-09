Contender Series: Season 9, Ep. 1 Preview and Predictions

Dana White’s Contender Series is back for its ninth season.

The show, which continues on its home on ESPN+, aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s first episode of the new season takes place on Aug. 12 and airs live on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET..

The Lineup

MW: Neemias Santana (7-2-1, Colisao MMA, Brazil) vs. Ilian Bouafia (6-0, Boxing Squad, France)

FW: George Mangos (7-0, Lions Den Academy, Australia) vs. Radley da Silva (7-1, Aegis Athletics, Canada)

WW: Jimmy Drago (7-2, Animals MMA, United States) vs. Ty Miller (5-0, Fit NHB, United States)

MW: Yuri Panferov (8-1, Ultimate MMA, Russia) vs. Chris Ewert (7-0, Team Predador MMA, Chile)

MW: Baysangur Susurkaev (8-0, Kill Cliff FC, Russia) vs. Murtaza Talha (7-1, KHK MMA Team, Russia)

Best Fighter: George Mangos

Currently the top prospect out of Australia, George Mangos looks to have a big future in the sport. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is a guy that continually improves from fight to fight and has complemented his grappling with solid striking. He’s a finishing machine, putting away all seven of his opponents as a pro fighter, with only two of those leaving the first round. He’s the Hex Fight Series Featherweight Champion, a major accomplishment in his young career. He’s got a solid test in front of him in Radley da Silva, but if Mangos gets by him, expect him on the UFC roster as a guy who can contend in a few years. He’s only 21 years old, so he has plenty of time.

Best Fight: Bouafia-Santana

If you are looking for a good striker’s battle, the middleweight scrap between Ilian Bouafia and Neemias Santana should be a good one. Both men like to fight on their front foot and are high-output guys. No matter if this fight is two minutes or goes to the judges, this should be a really entertaining scrap.

The Dark Horse: Ilian Bouafia

A guy who is flying under the radar for this episode is Ilian Bouafia, a French striker who has been nothing short of impressive thus far. The Frenchman has one-punch knockout power and is known for his strong kickboxing ability. He was supposed to be on the Contender Series last year, but his Ares FC contract prevented him from doing so. Now, he gets his chance here and has a chance to make himself more known when he fights Neemias Santana.

The Long Shot: Jimmy Drago

Jimmy Drago is an exciting fighter with crazy knockout ability and has fought on some big shows in the regional scene. That said, he looks to be the longest shot of this episode. He’s been finished in both of his losses. He has improved a lot a the years have gone on, so he’s not undeserving of this shot. But, he does have a tough matchup in Ty Miller, who the matchmakers seem high on.

Predictions:

MW: Neemias Santana vs. Ilian Bouafia Bouafia FW: George Mangos vs. Radley da Silva Mangos WW: Jimmy Drago vs. Ty Miller Miller MW: Yuri Panferov vs. Chris Ewert Panferov MW: Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Murtaza Talha Susurkaev