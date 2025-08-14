Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings: August 2025

With the growing popularity of women’s MMA, it is important to recognize these women with a rankings system of their own. Between the UFC’s inclusion of weight classes from strawweight up to featherweight, PFL/Bellator’s increasing attention to the women’s side of the sport, and the all-female promotion Invicta FC, more and more women are being exposed to casual and hardcore fans alike.

Every month, Combat Press compiles the staff’s individual rankings from featherweight to atomweight to create the Combat Press Women’s MMA Rankings.

Featherweight (61.9-66.3 kilograms)

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (1) Larissa Pacheco (2) Cat Zingano (3) Olena Kolesnyk (4) Aspen Ladd (5) Julia Budd (6) Sara Collins (7) Leah McCourt (8) Sara McCann (9) Arlene Blencowe (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in August.

Bantamweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Kayla Harrison (1) Julianna Pena (2) Raquel Pennington (3) Holly Holm (4) Mayra Bueno Silva (5) Ketlen Vieira (6) Macy Chiasson (7) Norma Dumont (8) Irene Aldana (9) Karol Rosa (10)

No top-10 fighters competed in the month of July. Looking into August, Karol Rosa looks to keep her top-10 spot, but takes on surging 135-pounder Nora Cornolle.

Flyweight (52.8-57.2 kilograms)

Valentina Shevchenko (1) Natalia Silva (2) Alexa Grasso (3) Manon Fiorot (4) Erin Blanchfield (5) Maycee Barber (6) Rose Namajunas (7) Dakota Ditcheva (8) Taila Santos (9) Liz Carmouche (10)

The month of July saw the face of PFL, Dakota Ditcheva, defend her PFL Championship in besting Sumiko Inaba. Looking into August, Liz Carmouche looks to keep her top-10 status, win the 2025 PFL tournament and clinch a fight with the aforementioned Ditcheva when she takes on Jena Bishop.

Strawweight (50.1-52.7 kilograms)

Weili Zhang (1) Tatiana Suarez (2) Virna Jandiroba (3) Xiaonan Yan (4) Amanda Lemos (5) Mackenzie Dern (6) Tabatha Ricci (7) Iasmin Lucindo (8) Amanda Ribas (NR) Tecia Pennington (10)

Dropped out of the rankings: Marina Rodriguez (9)

Tabatha Ricci secured her spot in the top-10 in the month of July, as she brutalized Amanda Ribas to a stoppage victory. Looking into August, Iasmin Lucindo will fight veteran Angela Hill in an attempt to jockey back into position for the strawweight title.

Atomweight (Under 50.1 kilograms)

Seika Izawa (1) Elisandra Ferreira (2) Si Woo Park (3) Moeri Suda (4) Ayaka Hamasaki (5) Rena Kubota (6) Kanna Asakura (7) Anastasia Nikolakakos (8) Andressa Romero (9) Aya Murakami (10)

Seika Izawa continued her dominant, undefeated pro MMA run in July, scoring yet another win over Yu Jin Shin and keeping her No. 1 status. In addition to that, Moeri Suda scored another win herself, besting Noeru Narita. As of right now, no top-fighters are scheduled to fight in August.